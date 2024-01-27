Cote d'Ivoire's Pineapple Industry Faces Steep Decline: A 2023 Overview

The pineapple industry in Cote d'Ivoire witnessed a challenging year in 2023, with a marked decline in both production and exports, as per the report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). This downturn has been a concern not only for the country but also for the international fruit market that heavily relies on Cote d'Ivoire's output.

A Significant Drop in Export Values

According to the annual report, the country's pineapple exports plummeted to 23,557 tonnes in 2023. This represents a 27 percent reduction from the previous year's 32,403 tonnes, and a 22 percent fall from the five-year average of 30,291 tonnes. It's a substantial blow to the industry that has been a major contributor to Cote d'Ivoire's economy and a significant exporter to global markets.

The Factors Behind the Decline

The FAO attributes this poor performance primarily to unfavorable weather conditions that affected the growing season, leading to a reduced supply from the production areas across Cote d'Ivoire. The weather adversities have not only impacted the quantity but also the quality of the produce, indirectly affecting the country's position in the international market.

The Financial Impact

Further compounding the challenge, the average unit value of the country's pineapple exports also experienced a decline, falling to 460 U.S. dollars per tonne between January and July 2023. This is a 10 percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. Such an economic impact could have far-reaching consequences for the farmers and the overall agriculture sector of the country.

Continuing Market Dominance

Despite these setbacks, the European Union remains the largest market for Cote d'Ivoire's pineapples, with France and Belgium being the top importers. They account for approximately 57 percent of the exports, underlining the enduring demand for Cote d'Ivoire's pineapples in these countries. Pineapples are considered the third most important fruit in terms of foreign exchange earnings for Cote d'Ivoire, following bananas and mangoes.

As the industry grapples to recover from this downturn, the focus now shifts to the coming year. It remains to be seen how Cote d'Ivoire's pineapple industry will respond to the challenges it faces and what measures will be taken to regain its position in the global market.