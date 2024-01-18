Xylem Partners with Publiacqua to Revolutionize Tuscany’s Water Infrastructure

Global water technology giant, Xylem, has inked a three-year contract with Publiacqua of Tuscany, Italy, aiming to fortify the water infrastructure in the region. This groundbreaking initiative employs advanced technologies such as meter data analytics, real-time leak detection, and predictive maintenance tools. The end goal is to bolster the resilience and efficiency of the water supply system in Medio Valdarno, enabling proactive responses to water demands and challenges posed by the environment, including drought.

Technological Innovation for Water Management

The collaboration utilizes Xylem Vue powered by GoAigua, a sophisticated platform that consolidates utility data, simplifying the management of water and wastewater services. The technology provided by this platform aids in identifying potential pipe failures in advance, thus allowing for timely maintenance and preventing disruptions in the water supply.

Setting a Global Example

Hayati Yarkadas, Xylem’s Senior Vice President, highlights the critical importance of water sustainability in the face of climate change. Through this partnership, Yarkadas aims to set a global precedent in water management, demonstrating how the integration of technology can revolutionize the way we tackle water-related challenges.

Previous Collaborations and Future Goals

Publiacqua, which currently serves approximately 1.3 million inhabitants in Tuscany, has previously integrated Xylem’s solutions to advance its water and sewage infrastructure. With a global workforce of over 22,000 employees and a pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022, Xylem is committed to addressing water-related challenges worldwide. This new partnership with Publiacqua is another testament to Xylem’s dedication to creating a water-smart world.