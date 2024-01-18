Xylem Partners with Publiacqua to Revolutionize Tuscany’s Water Infrastructure

Xylem, a leading global water technology company, has inked a three-year agreement with Tuscany’s Publiacqua, targeting a revolutionary enhancement of the Medio Valdarno region’s water infrastructure. This partnership, leveraging advanced technologies, aims at increasing resilience and operational efficiency, thereby transforming water management into a more intelligent, responsive, and sustainable operation.

Adopting Cutting-Edge Technologies for Water Management

Key technologies to be employed include meter data analytics, real-time leak detection, and predictive maintenance tools. The implementation of these technologies is intended to revolutionize the region’s water supply system. The strategy at the heart of this transformation is Xylem Vue powered by GoAigua, an advanced software and analytics platform designed to streamline utility data and simplify the operation and management of water and wastewater services.

Timely Maintenance and Sustainability

With the help of this platform, Publiacqua’s operators and managers will be able to identify potential pipe failures proactively. This will enable them to perform timely maintenance before critical issues arise, thereby safeguarding the water supply and bolstering the sustainability of the entire network. This initiative is significant not only for its technological advancement but also for its potential impact on real lives, setting a global example for tackling water challenges.

Partners with a Shared Vision

Publiacqua, an Italian utility, provides Integrated Water Services in the Tuscany Region, serving around 1.3 million residents across 46 municipalities. The company has previously integrated Xylem solutions to enhance its water and sewage infrastructure, including treatment processes and efficient wastewater transport. Xylem, on the other hand, has a workforce of over 22,000 employees and generated $7.3 billion in pro forma revenue in 2022. The company’s mission is to solve the world’s critical water challenges through technology innovation and expertise. This partnership with Publiacqua underlines their shared vision for a sustainable, water-smart future.