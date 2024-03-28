Xagħra Basilica's 1913 Crucifix Restored: Century-old Devotion Renewed in Malta

The recent restoration of the Xagħra basilica's crucifix, integral to the eight Passion statues and created by Luigi Guacci's firm in Lecce, Italy, has reinvigorated a century-old devotion. Since its arrival in 1913, the crucifix has been a central figure of worship, and this year highlights the 100th anniversary of the Mary Magdalene statue, further enriching the Good Friday procession traditions in Malta.

Historical Significance and Restoration Efforts

The crucifix and the Passion statues have held a special place in the hearts of the Xagħra parish community for over a century. Crafted by Luigi Guacci's firm, these artworks represent a significant cultural and religious heritage. The Atelier del Restauro of Naxxar undertook the delicate task of restoring the crucifix, ensuring that the original craftsmanship and aesthetic are preserved for future generations. This restoration comes at a poignant time, marking the centennial celebration of the arrival of the statue of Mary Magdalene, enhancing the historical narrative of the Passion statues at Xagħra basilica.

Unique Artistic and Cultural Heritage

The Xagħra Passion statues are renowned for being the largest set created by Guacci for a single parish church, highlighting their unique status within the Maltese islands. The statues' intricate detail and artistic excellence not only contribute to their religious significance but also underscore their value as cultural artifacts. The restoration project has brought renewed attention to the craftsmanship and artistry of the early 20th century, showcasing the enduring legacy of Guacci's work in Malta.

Good Friday Procession and Community Devotion

The Good Friday procession at Xagħra basilica, featuring the newly restored crucifix and the Passion statues, is a deeply rooted tradition that brings the community together in reflection and devotion. Scheduled to commence at 6pm, this event is part of a wider celebration of Good Friday across Malta, with other processions taking place in San Lawrenz, San Ġorġ, Victoria, Nadur, and Żebbuġ. The procession is not only a display of religious fervor but also a testament to the community's commitment to preserving its heritage and fostering a sense of unity.

As the Xagħra basilica's crucifix resumes its place among the Passion statues, its restoration symbolizes more than the preservation of art; it represents the continuity of a century-old tradition of faith and devotion. The efforts to maintain and celebrate this significant part of Malta's cultural and religious landscape underscore the deep connections between art, history, and community identity. As the Good Friday procession unfolds, it invites reflection on the enduring impact of these traditions on the collective memory and spiritual life of the community.