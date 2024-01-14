Vialattea Ski Region: An Ideal Family Destination for Half Term

Straddling the border of Italy and France, the Vialattea ski region emerges as the perfect winter retreat for families during the February half term. With its value-for-money offerings, reliable snow conditions, and relatively low crowds, Vialattea offers a compelling mix of adventure and tranquility. The region prides itself on over 400 kilometers of meticulously groomed pistes, with more than 250 slopes catering to skiers of all skill levels.

High-Altitude Skiing With Reliable Snow Conditions

As 80% of the skiing terrain is situated above 1,900 meters, the region guarantees excellent snow quality. Beginners and intermediates, in particular, can explore a variety of slopes without worrying about the snow conditions. With the high altitude, the region promises reliable snowfall, making it a favorite amongst skiing enthusiasts.

Family-Friendly Amenities and Accommodations

Vialattea ensures a fulfilling experience for families with children. The baby fun parks in Sansicario and Sauze d’Oulx are specially designed for the young ones, and ski and snowboard lessons are available for all ages. Whether it’s the scenic beauty of Sansicario, the traditional charm of the alpine village Claviere, or the rich history of Sestriere, accommodations in the region cater to a variety of preferences. Families can choose according to their taste and budget.

More than Just Skiing

Beyond skiing, Vialattea offers an array of activities to enrich the winter holiday experience. From Husky sledding and snowmobile tours to paragliding, the region offers something for everyone. The region is also home to a selection of mountain restaurants, offering delicious cuisine after a day on the slopes. Ski passes for the 2023/24 season are currently available for purchase on the Vialattea website, with special offers on Hotel and Ski Pass packages.

Among the accommodations, the all-inclusive Club Med Pragelato Vialattea stands out. Nestled in the Piedmont region of Italy, the resort offers a comprehensive skiing experience, including ski pass and classes for children. The resort’s diverse offerings extend to gourmet cuisine, day and night entertainment, and even children’s clubs. The resort has garnered positive reviews for its ski offerings and holiday location, further reinforcing Vialattea as an excellent family ski destination.