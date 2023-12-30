en English
Environmental Science

Venice Limits Tourist Groups to 25 People in Effort to Preserve City

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:11 pm EST
Starting from June, Venice, the historic city of Italy, is introducing a new measure aimed at controlling the impact of mass tourism. Tourist groups visiting the city will be restricted to a maximum of 25 individuals, a significant reduction from the typical capacity of a standard tourist bus. Moreover, loudspeakers, which are often a source of confusion and disturbance, will be prohibited.

Improving Navigation and Quality of Life

The initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the navigation of groups through Venice’s center and its renowned islands, such as Murano, Burano, and Torcello. Elisabetta Pesce, the city’s security official, clarified that these policies aim to improve the quality of movement and life within the city. To further regulate the influx of visitors and encourage longer stays, Venice is also experimenting with a day-tripper fee of 5 euros per person on select peak days.

Preserving Venice’s Heritage

The United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO, has previously toyed with the idea of placing Venice on its list of endangered heritage sites. This consideration stems from the strain caused by the vast number of tourists visiting the city. In response, the city has initiated measures such as restricting large cruise ships from entering the Giudecca Canal and introducing the day-tripper charge.

Protecting the Fragile Ecosystem

These measures are not just about controlling the crowd, but they also have a larger purpose. By imposing these restrictions, Venice aims to protect its fragile ecosystem, which has been under pressure due to the massive footfall. The city hopes to maintain its status as a UNESCO heritage site, while providing visitors a glimpse into its rich history and culture, without compromising the quality of life for its residents.

Environmental Science Italy
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

