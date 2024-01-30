Venice Celebrates 700th Anniversary of Marco Polo's Death with Year-Long Commemorations

On the serpentine canals of Venice, Italy, echoes of the past resonate as the city celebrates the 700th anniversary of the death of the legendary explorer Marco Polo. The year-long commemorations kicked off with the city's iconic Carnival season, where 600 rowers in historical attire paid tribute to Polo, their voices lifting in unison, chanting, "We are all Marco Polo," as they navigated the Grand Canal.

Tracing the Footsteps of Marco Polo

As part of the celebration, Venice's Palazzo Ducale will host a major exhibition exploring Polo's travels to Asia during the 13th century. These journeys, recorded in his renowned memoirs, provided Europe with some of the most detailed descriptions of Asian culture, geography, and people of the time. The exhibition will invite visitors to follow in Polo's footsteps, tracing the Silk Road through his vivid accounts.

Legacy of Marco Polo: Bridging East and West

As Venice's Mayor Luigi Brugnaro highlighted, Marco Polo's legacy extends beyond his exploration feats. His ability to engage in dialogue with diverse cultures remains pertinent, especially for Venice, a city that historically served as a vital trade hub and cultural bridge between East and West. The theme of this year's Carnival, 'Toward the Orient: The Incredible Voyage of Marco Polo,' underscores this connection and calls for a 'fantastic journey' following in his path.

Marco Polo: A Life of Extraordinary Travels

Born into a Venetian merchant family in 1254, Marco Polo spent an astonishing 25 years exploring the Silk Road and working under the Mongol Court. His memoirs, "Il Milione" (translated into English as "The Travels of Marco Polo"), were carried through the recent Carnival festivities by a participant dressed as Polo and another in a traditional Carnival mask. Polo passed away in Venice in 1324, and a marble plaque on a city palazzo commemorates his residence and extraordinary travels.