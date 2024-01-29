Ursula von der Leyen Affirms 'More Than Ever Before' Alignment of Interests at Italy-Africa Summit

The Italy-Africa summit echoed with renewed commitments, converging interests, and a shared vision for the future, as outlined by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The platform provided a fresh impetus to the growing alignment between Africa and Europe, bolstered by the urgent need for collaborative efforts on various fronts, including clean energy transition, climate change adaptation, future workforce training, and creating opportunities for young people.

Shared Challenges and Objectives

Addressing the gathering, von der Leyen underscored the shared challenges and objectives facing both continents, emphasizing that geography and a mutual commitment to benefit people are the factors uniting Africa and Europe. She outlined the pressing need to prevent loss of life on migratory routes, a concern that has been intensifying over the years.

Italy's Initiatives and Contributions

Von der Leyen lauded Italy for prioritizing cooperation with Africa and integrating it into their foreign policy, particularly during its G7 presidency. She recognized the new Mattei plan, a comprehensive initiative by the Italian government aimed at resetting relations with Africa, addressing illegal immigration, and outlining initiatives in energy, infrastructure, health, and education. The plan, endowed with over 5.5 billion euros, aims to strengthen African economies to discourage migration.

European Global Gateway program

Von der Leyen pointed out that Italy's Mattei plan complements the EU's own European Global Gateway program, indicating an enhanced focus on practical and collaborative efforts to address shared global challenges. The summit saw a mixed reaction with African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat expressing the need to move from promises to action. Despite initial skepticism, the event presented a definitive stride towards a more cooperative and symbiotic relationship between Europe and Africa.