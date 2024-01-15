The New Papal Conclave: A Global Dimension

The selection of a new pontiff has always been a fusion of the unpredictable and the expected. From the time of Urban VI in 1389, all popes have been cardinals, though it’s worth noting that any Catholic man is technically eligible. The term ‘papabile’ is used to signify cardinals who are considered likely candidates for the papacy. Some papal elections, like those of Popes Benedict XVI in 2005 and Paul VI in 1963, have been anticipated. However, the ascension of Popes John XXIII, John Paul I, John Paul II, and Francis were unexpected, particularly the election of Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio as Pope Francis in 2013.

Fading Italian Confidence

The traditional Italian confidence in reclaiming the papacy may be on shaky ground. A growing sentiment indicates that the next pope might not even be of European or Caucasian descent.

The Global Papabile

The pool of potential papabile is a reflection of the church’s global dimension. Among the potential candidates are Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdő, Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech, Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson, and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell’s Role

With 136 voting cardinals drawn from a diverse range of regions, the election of the next pope could well echo the global reach of the Catholic Church. One individual who will play a key role in the next conclave is Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell from Ireland. His responsibility will be to manage the affairs of the Holy See in the period between the death or resignation of a pope and the election of his successor.

Presently, Pope Francis, now 87 and having faced minor health issues, is considered robust. It is believed he may resign due to incapacity rather than pass away in office. The end of the Synod of Bishops in October could prove to be a pivotal moment for younger papabile candidates concerned about the possibility of another extended papacy.