en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

The New Papal Conclave: A Global Dimension

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
The New Papal Conclave: A Global Dimension

The selection of a new pontiff has always been a fusion of the unpredictable and the expected. From the time of Urban VI in 1389, all popes have been cardinals, though it’s worth noting that any Catholic man is technically eligible. The term ‘papabile’ is used to signify cardinals who are considered likely candidates for the papacy. Some papal elections, like those of Popes Benedict XVI in 2005 and Paul VI in 1963, have been anticipated. However, the ascension of Popes John XXIII, John Paul I, John Paul II, and Francis were unexpected, particularly the election of Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio as Pope Francis in 2013.

Fading Italian Confidence

The traditional Italian confidence in reclaiming the papacy may be on shaky ground. A growing sentiment indicates that the next pope might not even be of European or Caucasian descent.

The Global Papabile

The pool of potential papabile is a reflection of the church’s global dimension. Among the potential candidates are Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdő, Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech, Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson, and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell’s Role

With 136 voting cardinals drawn from a diverse range of regions, the election of the next pope could well echo the global reach of the Catholic Church. One individual who will play a key role in the next conclave is Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell from Ireland. His responsibility will be to manage the affairs of the Holy See in the period between the death or resignation of a pope and the election of his successor.

Presently, Pope Francis, now 87 and having faced minor health issues, is considered robust. It is believed he may resign due to incapacity rather than pass away in office. The end of the Synod of Bishops in October could prove to be a pivotal moment for younger papabile candidates concerned about the possibility of another extended papacy.

0
Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
2 hours ago
Simon Cracker and K-Way Redefine Men's Fashion at Milan Fashion Week
On January 14, 2024, the fashion hub of Milan served as a stage for the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collections from men’s fashion brands Simon Cracker and K-Way. The two iconic labels, each with a distinctive ethos, showcased their innovative interpretations of contemporary men’s fashion, reflecting a world teetering between the need for comfort
Simon Cracker and K-Way Redefine Men's Fashion at Milan Fashion Week
Emporio Armani Anchors Fall/Winter 2024 Collection in Nautical Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
17 hours ago
Emporio Armani Anchors Fall/Winter 2024 Collection in Nautical Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
Italy's Dining Culture in Flux: Doggy Bags, Panettone Traditions, and Language Traps
17 hours ago
Italy's Dining Culture in Flux: Doggy Bags, Panettone Traditions, and Language Traps
Celebrities Light Up the Runway at Prada Menswear Fall/Winter 2024
2 hours ago
Celebrities Light Up the Runway at Prada Menswear Fall/Winter 2024
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
5 hours ago
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
Federico Cina's Fall 2024 Collection: A Viral Blend of Drama and Minimalist Design
17 hours ago
Federico Cina's Fall 2024 Collection: A Viral Blend of Drama and Minimalist Design
Latest Headlines
World News
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
8 seconds
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
13 seconds
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
14 seconds
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
27 seconds
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
30 seconds
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
38 seconds
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
46 seconds
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
Overuse of Antifungal Creams Could Lead to Drug-Resistant Infections, Warns Study
47 seconds
Overuse of Antifungal Creams Could Lead to Drug-Resistant Infections, Warns Study
Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women's Health
51 seconds
Asymptomatic STIs: A Silent Threat to Women's Health
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
28 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app