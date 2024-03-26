Sydney Sweeney Dazzles in Black Gown on Drew Barrymore Show, Talks Horror Love

Sydney Sweeney recently graced the Drew Barrymore Show, showcasing her elegant style in a sophisticated long-sleeve maxi black gown. The 26-year-old actress, renowned for her roles in Euphoria and the horror film Immaculate, shared insights into her affinity for horror movies and discussed her guilty pleasures with host Drew Barrymore. Their warm interaction was highlighted in promotional images, with Barrymore donning a chic black pantsuit, setting the stage for an engaging conversation.

From Barbie to Horror: Sydney Sweeney's Versatile Career

Sweeney's recent appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show comes on the heels of her horror film Immaculate's notable performance at the box office, where it secured the fourth position. The movie, which grossed $5.3 million, features Sweeney as an American nun uncovering dark secrets in an Italian convent. This role marks a significant shift from her previous, lighter roles, demonstrating her versatile acting prowess. Sweeney's dedication to her craft was further evident when she involved her grandmothers as extras in Immaculate, sharing this touching anecdote during her talk show appearance.

Engagement, Privacy, and Future Projects

Aside from her professional achievements, Sweeney also opened up about her personal life, including her engagement to Jonathan Davino. Despite the public's curiosity, she emphasizes the importance of maintaining privacy in her relationship. Looking ahead, Sweeney is not resting on her laurels; she's been named the global ambassador for beauty brand Laneige and is involved in upcoming projects, including a Barbarella remake and a thriller titled Echo Valley. Her recent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, where she humorously addressed rumors about her personal life, underscores her multifaceted career and public persona.

A Star on the Rise

With a booming career in both television and film, Sydney Sweeney is quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after talents. Her ability to navigate different genres, from horror to comedy, paired with her openness about her personal journey, continues to endear her to fans and critics alike. As Sweeney takes on new roles and challenges, her trajectory in the entertainment industry appears limitless.