Strictly Star Giovanni Pernice Splits from Model Molly Brown Weeks After Going Public

Giovanni Pernice, renowned Strictly Come Dancing star, has ended his relationship with model Molly Brown, mere weeks after confirming their romance on social media. The couple, who recently went Instagram official, have sparked split rumors by unfollowing each other and removing shared affectionate posts. This breakup comes amidst Giovanni's ongoing public dispute with former dance partner Amanda Abbington, adding another layer of intrigue to the dancer's personal and professional life.

The Blossoming and Withering of a Romance

The relationship between Giovanni, 34, and Molly, 24, caught the public's attention when they went Instagram official at the end of February. Their brief romance was characterized by shared moments and affectionate exchanges on social media, marking a new chapter in Giovanni's well-documented love life. However, the sudden removal of these tokens of affection online has led to speculation about the couple's split, confirmed by sources close to the duo. Giovanni's history with high-profile relationships adds a familiar narrative of swift romantic turnovers to this latest development.

Giovanni's Professional Controversies

Parallel to his personal life, Giovanni has faced professional challenges, notably his feud with Amanda Abbington. Abbington's withdrawal from Strictly Come Dancing citing 'medical reasons' was soon overshadowed by accusations of Giovanni's difficult behavior during training. The situation escalated when it was revealed that Abbington, along with former dance partners Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore, shared their grievances in what has been described as an 'emotional summit.' Despite these controversies, Giovanni remains a prominent figure on Strictly, defending his teaching methods and expressing regret over Abbington's premature exit from the show.

Reflections and Future Prospects

As Giovanni navigates the aftermath of his recent breakup and professional disputes, questions about his future on Strictly and in his personal life loom large. His approach to dance training, relationship with former partners, and the public's perception are all under scrutiny. Yet, Giovanni's resilience and dedication to his craft suggest that he will continue to be a central figure in the dance world, regardless of the controversies that seem to shadow his steps. The unfolding of these events will undoubtedly be watched closely by fans and critics alike.