Stone Island Makes a Splash at Milan Fashion Week with ‘The Compass Inside’ Collection

Stone Island, the Italian brand renowned for its technical innovation and uniform-inspired designs, made an impressive debut at Milan Fashion Week Men’s with its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, named ‘The Compass Inside’. The show was presented at La Cattedrale and offered a unique fashion experience as models stood still inside a giant cage, illuminated by dynamic lighting.

A Showcase of Innovation and Design

The presentation was a testament to Stone Island’s commitment to design and technical research in fashion. The much-talked-about Metal Mesh PVD Nanotechnology Down Jacket was a spectacle, exhibiting a liquid glass illusion. Crafted from organza and nylon, it was further accentuated with aluminum-infused polyester, resulting in a mesmerizing metallic optical effect.

Introducing the Ghost Collection

The brand also unveiled its Ghost collection, featuring military-inspired wool and cashmere coats with monochromatic branding. A standout piece was the suede sheepskin jacket treated for water resistance. Other innovative designs included the ‘Glass Cover-TC’ – transparent coats made from polyester mesh, and light jackets and bombers made from the brand’s signature Nylon Metal fabric, insulated with PrimaLoft-TC.

Marking a Milestone at Milan Fashion Week

Stone Island’s inaugural show at Milan Fashion Week underscored its commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and technical research in fashion. The event was part of a broader marketing initiative aimed at elevating the brand’s global recognition and expansion. Despite some technical issues, CEO Robert Triefus declared the night a success. With plans to release a documentary based on their ‘follow the compass within’ manifesto and a continued partnership with Frieze LA, Stone Island is set to chart new territories in the fashion landscape.