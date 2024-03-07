Stefano Calvagna: From Cinema to Culinary Ventures in London, An Italian Renaissance

Renowned Roman director, Stefano Calvagna, dives into the hospitality industry with a Roman-themed restaurant and pastry shop in London, showcasing his versatility beyond the film industry. At 53, Calvagna brings his cinematic legacy, intertwined with his love for Roman culture and cuisine, to the heart of London, aiming to create an authentic Italian experience abroad. His journey reflects not just a career pivot but a passion project that pays homage to his roots and the cinematic giants in his family.

From Screen to Cuisine: A New Chapter

Calvagna's venture into the culinary world was inspired by his desire to offer a slice of Rome in London. His restaurant, "Ci tua," and pastry shop, Trevi Italian Tiramisù, are not just businesses but embodiments of his Roman identity. Decorated with frescoes of the Colosseum and playing melodies of Lando Fiorini, these establishments are Calvagna's tribute to the city that shaped him. Despite facing challenges such as the complexities of managing a business post-Brexit and the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Calvagna's perseverance mirrors the resilience he's shown throughout his film career.

Symbolism and Survival: The Carp Tattoo

In the face of adversity, Calvagna draws strength from his carp tattoo, a symbol of determination and resilience. This personal emblem served as a reminder to persevere during the darkest days of the pandemic, when the future of his culinary ventures seemed uncertain. Calvagna's story of recovery and triumph in reopening his establishments post-lockdown is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his dreams and the people who make them possible.

A Controversial Figure: Beyond the Camera

Calvagna's journey has not been without its controversies. From his outspoken support for Lazio's Ultras to challenging political norms during the pandemic, his boldness extends beyond the realms of cinema. Yet, it's this very audacity that fuels his creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, allowing him to navigate the complexities of both the film and culinary worlds. Calvagna's ventures serve as a reminder of the multifaceted nature of artists and their ability to inspire change and innovation across industries.

Stefano Calvagna's transition from film to the culinary scene exemplifies how personal passions can evolve into ventures that resonate with and enrich the community. His story encourages a reflection on the importance of staying true to one's roots while daring to explore new horizons. As Calvagna continues to make his mark in London, he remains a symbol of resilience, creativity, and the enduring appeal of Roman culture.