St. Peter’s Basilica’s Iconic Baldacchino Set for Major Restoration

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
St. Peter’s Basilica’s Iconic Baldacchino Set for Major Restoration

St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City is embarking on a significant restoration project, centered on its iconic baldacchino. Designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini in the 17th century, the baldacchino’s restoration marks a critical investment in preserving the basilica’s rich history. The Knights of Columbus are funding the restoration, investing 700,000 euros into the project.

Restoration Amid Celebration

The restoration is slated for completion by December 2024, aligning with the commencement of the Catholic Church’s jubilee year in 2025. Despite the extensive restoration work, which includes erecting scaffolding around the altar’s canopy, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti assures that papal liturgies will continue throughout the year.

More Than a Facelift

The baldacchino restoration is necessitated by a degraded state of conservation. The structure’s surface is darkened and affected by microclimatic variations attributable to the daily influx of visitors. Vatican Museums’ restorers will conduct the restoration, aiming to restore the baldacchino to its original glory.

Preserving Heritage, Preparing for the Future

The restoration project is set to commence on February 12, following a mass by Pope Francis. However, it is only a part of the Vatican’s broader preservation and construction efforts, as Rome prepares for the jubilee year in 2025. The city is undergoing extensive preparations, including 1,400 building projects, to accommodate the anticipated influx of pilgrims. Among the efforts is the construction of a new pedestrian walkway, enhancing accessibility to St. Peter’s Square.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

