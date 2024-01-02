Solar Power Plant Construction Unearths Ancient Roman Necropolis

On the outskirts of Rome, the construction of a solar power plant has led to an extraordinary archaeological revelation—a previously unknown ancient Roman necropolis. Over the course of two years, archaeologists have unearthed 67 skeletons, buried across 57 meticulously crafted tombs. The site, dating from the second to fourth centuries, offers an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of Rome’s rich and powerful.

An Unexpected Discovery

The excavation took place on a 52-acre plot near the historic city of Tarquinia. The skeletons, adorned with golden jewelry and shod in expensive leather footwear, lay just 20 inches beneath the surface. The tombs, constructed to mirror the homes of the deceased, were lavishly decorated, attesting to the wealth and status of their occupants.

Identifying the Residents

According to archaeologist Emanuele Giannini, who led the excavation, the luxury items and the absence of stress markers on the bones suggest that the individuals were not local farmers, but affluent Romans. This interpretation is supported by the use of ‘pre-emptive archaeology,’ techniques that allowed the team to anticipate the site’s historical significance based on ancient references to a nearby postal station for travelers.

Preservation and Protection

The necropolis owes its remarkable state of preservation to large limestone blocks that prevented modern farming and thus shielded the site for centuries. The find, which began in 2022, is being conserved and showcased at the Santa Severa castle. Meanwhile, the skeletons are undergoing forensic analysis to determine their origins. As for the solar park, its development will proceed on an adjacent plot, with the area of the necropolis cordoned off for preservation.