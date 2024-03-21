Simona Tabasco Shines in 'Immaculate' Opposite Sydney Sweeney: A Journey from 'The White Lotus' to Horror

From captivating audiences as Lucia in HBO's The White Lotus to confronting eerie nuns and supernatural horrors in Immaculate, Simona Tabasco's career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. This Naples-born actor shares her experiences transitioning from a role that redefined sex worker representation in popular culture to playing a terrified nun in a gripping horror movie alongside Sydney Sweeney. With her recent project, Tabasco not only showcases her versatility but also delves into the challenges of performing under intense conditions, including being buried alive on camera.

Breaking New Ground

Simona Tabasco's portrayal of Lucia, a cunning and ambitious sex worker in The White Lotus, was a career-defining moment. It was a role that challenged societal norms and expectations, presenting a character with agency and complexity. Moving from the sun-drenched locales of Italy to the shadowy corridors of a haunted convent in Immaculate, Tabasco found herself in a vastly different world. Despite initial apprehensions, especially around performing high-intensity scenes such as being unable to scream or being buried alive, Tabasco embraced these challenges, finding strength in the support of her director, Michael Mohan, and the camaraderie on set.

A New Chapter in Horror

In Immaculate, Tabasco's character is thrust into a nightmarish scenario that tests her both physically and emotionally. The film, led by Sydney Sweeney, explores themes of power, purity, and supernatural intervention in the confines of a secluded convent. For Tabasco, this role was not just about confronting personal fears; it was about bringing authenticity and depth to a character caught in extraordinary circumstances. Her performance, particularly in scenes of intense vulnerability, underscores her commitment to her craft and her ability to navigate the complexities of genre filmmaking.

Looking Ahead

Reflecting on her journey, Tabasco acknowledges the challenges that come with international recognition, especially when working in a second language. However, her experiences on The White Lotus and Immaculate have prepared her for the global stage, opening up new opportunities and avenues for exploration. As she looks to the future, Tabasco is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead, including tackling comedy and further expanding her range. With her remarkable talent and resilience, Simona Tabasco is poised to continue captivating audiences worldwide, one groundbreaking role at a time.

As Simona Tabasco's star continues to rise, her journey serves as a testament to the power of versatility and perseverance in the entertainment industry. From the sunlit shores of The White Lotus to the dark, haunted halls of Immaculate, her path has been marked by bold choices and unforgettable performances. With each new project, Tabasco not only challenges herself but also the expectations of audiences, promising a career that will be watched with keen interest and high anticipation.