Simona Tabasco: From 'White Lotus' Fame to Horror in 'Immaculate' with Sydney Sweeney

Simona Tabasco, after her breakout role as Lucia in HBO's 'The White Lotus,' transitions into the horror genre with 'Immaculate,' starring alongside Sydney Sweeney. Facing new challenges, including a scene where her character endures being buried alive, Tabasco shares insights into her evolving career, her approach to tackling diverse roles, and the significance of her latest project.

Breaking New Ground

Following her notable performance in 'The White Lotus,' Tabasco embarks on a thrilling journey with 'Immaculate.' The film, set in a remote convent in Rome, thrusts her into the midst of a terrifying narrative, playing a young nun opposite Sydney Sweeney. The role presented unique challenges, notably a scene requiring Tabasco to express extreme fear without the ability to scream. Through the support of the director, she overcame this hurdle, showcasing her versatility and commitment to her craft.

Reflecting on 'The White Lotus'

The actress reflects on her time in 'The White Lotus,' where she portrayed Lucia, a character that pushed her boundaries and allowed her to explore new dimensions of her acting. Tabasco praises the show's creator, Mike White, for ensuring a comfortable environment during the filming of sensitive scenes. This experience not only heightened Tabasco's profile internationally but also bolstered her confidence in handling complex roles.

Looking Ahead

With 'Immaculate' marking a significant step in Tabasco's career, the actress looks forward to exploring more diverse roles that challenge and expand her acting repertoire. Her experiences on set, particularly working closely with Sydney Sweeney, have enriched her perspective on filmmaking and acting. As she navigates the intricacies of the industry, Tabasco remains eager to push her limits and embrace the opportunities that come her way.