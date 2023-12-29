Seasoned Skier Mark Palmer’s Love Affair with the Dolomites

Mark Palmer, a seasoned skier, recently expressed his deep affection for the Dolomites, a region in Italy that has become his new favorite for ski holidays. Despite lacking ski-in, ski-out accommodations and a natural snow cover, the Dolomites charm visitors with their breathtaking mountain scenery, friendly locals, and rich culture.

A Cultural Melting Pot

The Dolomites are a culturally rich region where Italian, German, and Ladin languages are commonly spoken. This cultural diversity adds to the charm of the region and offers visitors a unique experience that is hard to replicate in other ski destinations.

Easy Access and Snow Guarantee

With direct flights now available from Stansted to Bolzano, accessing the Val Gardena area has become easier. The Dolomites also boast the world’s most extensive snow-making facilities, ensuring that pistes remain open even during periods of low natural snowfall.

Ortisei: A Gem in the Dolomites

Palmer’s stay in the quaint village of Ortisei places him near the Sella Ronda, Europe’s premier ski circuit. The village is known for its history with woodcraft, the pedestrian-friendly town center, and the warm hospitality of the Gardena Grodnerhof hotel, a family-run establishment since 1923.

Skiing in the Dolomites offers close encounters with majestic rock faces and the opportunity to witness stunning pink sunsets on the peaks. An enchanting dining experience at the Friedrich August Refuge adds to the magic of the skiing adventure.

Palmer concludes his narrative with a vivid description of the Dolomites’ divine beauty, as seen from the village’s historic St. Anthony Church, and expresses his preference for this authentic ski experience over commercial resorts.