en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Sabato del Sarno Unveils Gucci Ancora: A Fresh Take on Gucci’s Menswear at Milan Fashion Week

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Sabato del Sarno Unveils Gucci Ancora: A Fresh Take on Gucci’s Menswear at Milan Fashion Week

Under the sprawling arches of a repurposed ironworks factory in Milan, the stage was set for an unforgettable fashion spectacle. The debut menswear collection of Sabato del Sarno for Gucci, titled Gucci Ancora, unfolded with an aura of anticipation. The collection, translating to ‘again’ in Italian, was a testament to del Sarno’s ardent dedication to Gucci’s heritage while weaving in his own infatuation with the 1980s Italy. As the sounds of Mark Ronson’s Late Night Prelude filled the air, the lighted rectangular runway came alive with a parade of models showcasing del Sarno’s vision.

Invoking Nostalgia with a Modern Twist

Despite the collection’s somber tone and the dominant palette of burgundy, the runway was a riot of colors and styles. The collection was a harmonious blend of skilled tailoring, voluminous designs, and an unmistakable nod to the fashion sensibilities of the bygone era. From great coats and wrap-around suits to tuxedos with displaced buttons, trench coats, and leather jackets, the collection was a kaleidoscope of fashion elements. The Gucci monogram found its way into several pieces, adding a touch of brand identity to the mix.

Evening Wear Steals the Show

As the night wore on, the runway was awash with the glimmer of evening wear. Shimmering smocks and sequined coats took center stage, adding a dash of glamour to the collection. These were complemented by foam-soled shoes, bags, and chunky gold necklaces, marking del Sarno’s affinity for accessories. Yet, for all its commercial savviness, the collection lacked that element of surprise that often elevates a runway show.

A New Chapter for Gucci

The show was a departure from the American glamour and quirky styles of his predecessors, marking del Sarno’s unique approach to Gucci’s future designs. His individuality as a designer was highlighted, distinguishing his work from the aesthetic of predecessors like Tom Ford and Alessandro Michele. Notable attendees, including Idris Elba and K-Pop stars, watched as del Sarno unfolded his vision for Gucci, promising a future that is rooted in heritage but not afraid to break the mold.

0
Fashion Italy K-Pop
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
17 seconds ago
Crafting Faith: The Devotion of Sacristan and Seamstress Anna Stein
In the heart of South Bend, at St. Matthew Cathedral, a dedicated seamstress, Anna Stein, has been meticulously crafting hand-tailored vestments and religious linens for clergy and religious services for over two decades. Stein’s journey, spanning more than 20 years, began in Manhattan, where she honed her skills on men’s suits and the illustrious Oscar
Crafting Faith: The Devotion of Sacristan and Seamstress Anna Stein
Spanish Footwear Industry: A Blend of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
21 mins ago
Spanish Footwear Industry: A Blend of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
McConaughey: Dance-off, Tequila Launch, and Family Celebrations Mark Latest Ventures
45 mins ago
McConaughey: Dance-off, Tequila Launch, and Family Celebrations Mark Latest Ventures
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
2 mins ago
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
Cherise Spiteri Crowned Miss Malta 2024: A Win For Philanthropy
5 mins ago
Cherise Spiteri Crowned Miss Malta 2024: A Win For Philanthropy
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
14 mins ago
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
1 min
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
2 mins
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
2 mins
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
Liquid I.V. Expands Product Line with Kid's Version of Electrolyte Drink Mix
2 mins
Liquid I.V. Expands Product Line with Kid's Version of Electrolyte Drink Mix
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
3 mins
Unexpected Setback for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Semi-final First Leg
Prominent Football Club Faces Major Setback as Three Key Players Sidelined for Match Against Manchester United
3 mins
Prominent Football Club Faces Major Setback as Three Key Players Sidelined for Match Against Manchester United
Unraveling Love's Chemistry: Dopamine's Crucial Role in Sustaining Bonds and Overcoming Heartbreak
4 mins
Unraveling Love's Chemistry: Dopamine's Crucial Role in Sustaining Bonds and Overcoming Heartbreak
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
5 mins
The '30-Plant Challenge': A Dietary Trend Under Scrutiny
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app