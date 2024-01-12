Sabato del Sarno Unveils Gucci Ancora: A Fresh Take on Gucci’s Menswear at Milan Fashion Week

Under the sprawling arches of a repurposed ironworks factory in Milan, the stage was set for an unforgettable fashion spectacle. The debut menswear collection of Sabato del Sarno for Gucci, titled Gucci Ancora, unfolded with an aura of anticipation. The collection, translating to ‘again’ in Italian, was a testament to del Sarno’s ardent dedication to Gucci’s heritage while weaving in his own infatuation with the 1980s Italy. As the sounds of Mark Ronson’s Late Night Prelude filled the air, the lighted rectangular runway came alive with a parade of models showcasing del Sarno’s vision.

Invoking Nostalgia with a Modern Twist

Despite the collection’s somber tone and the dominant palette of burgundy, the runway was a riot of colors and styles. The collection was a harmonious blend of skilled tailoring, voluminous designs, and an unmistakable nod to the fashion sensibilities of the bygone era. From great coats and wrap-around suits to tuxedos with displaced buttons, trench coats, and leather jackets, the collection was a kaleidoscope of fashion elements. The Gucci monogram found its way into several pieces, adding a touch of brand identity to the mix.

Evening Wear Steals the Show

As the night wore on, the runway was awash with the glimmer of evening wear. Shimmering smocks and sequined coats took center stage, adding a dash of glamour to the collection. These were complemented by foam-soled shoes, bags, and chunky gold necklaces, marking del Sarno’s affinity for accessories. Yet, for all its commercial savviness, the collection lacked that element of surprise that often elevates a runway show.

A New Chapter for Gucci

The show was a departure from the American glamour and quirky styles of his predecessors, marking del Sarno’s unique approach to Gucci’s future designs. His individuality as a designer was highlighted, distinguishing his work from the aesthetic of predecessors like Tom Ford and Alessandro Michele. Notable attendees, including Idris Elba and K-Pop stars, watched as del Sarno unfolded his vision for Gucci, promising a future that is rooted in heritage but not afraid to break the mold.