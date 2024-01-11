Rome Unveils New Archaeological Park and Museum Near Colosseum

The city of Rome has unveiled a new archaeological park and museum adjacent to the Colosseum, enriching the cultural and historical panorama of the region. The recently inaugurated Archaeological Park of the Celio and the Museum of the Forma Urbis augment a grander scheme intending to cultivate the area around the Roman Forum, Palatine Hill, and the Colosseum.

Marble Map: A Walk Through Ancient Rome

At the heart of the museum lies a remarkable marble map of Ancient Rome, meticulously crafted to enable visitors to traverse it. The map, protected beneath a glass facade, offers a unique interactive experience for visitors, as they literally walk over history. The map, known as the Forma Urbis Romae, is a significant attraction of the museum, providing an authentic glimpse into the architecture and layout of ancient Rome.

Unearthed Riches: The Celio Archaeological Park

Besides the museum, the newly inaugurated Celio Archaeological Park serves as an open-air repository of abundant epigraphic and architectural materials. The park also preserves the perimeter foundations of the Temple of Claudius, dating back to the first century AD. These archaeological treasures offer a rare and invaluable encounter with Rome’s rich historical tapestry.

Revitalizing Rome’s Historical Heart

The inauguration of the park and museum marks a significant stride in a broader redevelopment program of the Monumental Archaeological Center Carme, commissioned by the Municipality of Rome. The program, with an allocation of 5 million euros, aims at reclaiming abandoned spaces and establishing an immersive archaeological walk linking ancient Roman sites around the Roman Forum, Colosseum, Baths of Caracalla, and Circus Maximus. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, present at the inauguration, underscored the importance of these new facilities in preserving and celebrating the rich history of Rome.