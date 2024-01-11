en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Rome Unveils New Archaeological Park and Museum Near Colosseum

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
Rome Unveils New Archaeological Park and Museum Near Colosseum

The city of Rome has unveiled a new archaeological park and museum adjacent to the Colosseum, enriching the cultural and historical panorama of the region. The recently inaugurated Archaeological Park of the Celio and the Museum of the Forma Urbis augment a grander scheme intending to cultivate the area around the Roman Forum, Palatine Hill, and the Colosseum.

Marble Map: A Walk Through Ancient Rome

At the heart of the museum lies a remarkable marble map of Ancient Rome, meticulously crafted to enable visitors to traverse it. The map, protected beneath a glass facade, offers a unique interactive experience for visitors, as they literally walk over history. The map, known as the Forma Urbis Romae, is a significant attraction of the museum, providing an authentic glimpse into the architecture and layout of ancient Rome.

Unearthed Riches: The Celio Archaeological Park

Besides the museum, the newly inaugurated Celio Archaeological Park serves as an open-air repository of abundant epigraphic and architectural materials. The park also preserves the perimeter foundations of the Temple of Claudius, dating back to the first century AD. These archaeological treasures offer a rare and invaluable encounter with Rome’s rich historical tapestry.

Revitalizing Rome’s Historical Heart

The inauguration of the park and museum marks a significant stride in a broader redevelopment program of the Monumental Archaeological Center Carme, commissioned by the Municipality of Rome. The program, with an allocation of 5 million euros, aims at reclaiming abandoned spaces and establishing an immersive archaeological walk linking ancient Roman sites around the Roman Forum, Colosseum, Baths of Caracalla, and Circus Maximus. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, present at the inauguration, underscored the importance of these new facilities in preserving and celebrating the rich history of Rome.

0
History Italy Travel & Tourism
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
7 mins ago
Gila Wilderness Marks a Century of Conservation Legacy
As the calendar flips to 2024, New Mexico’s Gila National Forest is bracing for a momentous year. The Gila Wilderness, the first of its kind in the United States, is on the cusp of commemorating its 100th anniversary, a testament to its enduring legacy and the lasting influence of conservationist Aldo Leopold, who championed its
Gila Wilderness Marks a Century of Conservation Legacy
NHTSA's 25-Year Rule Unlocks 'Forbidden Fruits' for US Car Enthusiasts
17 mins ago
NHTSA's 25-Year Rule Unlocks 'Forbidden Fruits' for US Car Enthusiasts
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
23 mins ago
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol Collaborate for 'Lahore, 1947'
9 mins ago
Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol Collaborate for 'Lahore, 1947'
Final Curtain Call for 'The Meeting' at Caribbean Community Theater
14 mins ago
Final Curtain Call for 'The Meeting' at Caribbean Community Theater
Whoopi Goldberg's Oscar Journey: Persuaded by Patrick Swayze to Join 'Ghost'
14 mins ago
Whoopi Goldberg's Oscar Journey: Persuaded by Patrick Swayze to Join 'Ghost'
Latest Headlines
World News
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
1 min
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
2 mins
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
Jackson State Emerges Victorious in a Tightly Contested Basketball Match
2 mins
Jackson State Emerges Victorious in a Tightly Contested Basketball Match
Thrilling Scores and Notable Victories in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
2 mins
Thrilling Scores and Notable Victories in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
2 mins
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Nine-Game Winning Streak
2 mins
New Jersey Devils Halt Florida Panthers' Nine-Game Winning Streak
Mountaineers Edge Out Longhorns in Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Mountaineers Edge Out Longhorns in Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app