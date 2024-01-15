en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

RES Commences Plastic Waste Processing Plant, Aims to Promote Material Circularity

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
RES Commences Plastic Waste Processing Plant, Aims to Promote Material Circularity

Italy’s RES – Recupero Etico Sostenibile Spa has commenced operations of its push selection plant for plastics at Pettoranello del Molise in the Isernia province. The plant, which employs 20 individuals, is equipped with state-of-the-art COPARM technology, facilitating the treatment of 40,000 tons of plastic waste annually. The plant utilizes Pellenc optical selectors in its operations to enhance efficiency by accurately differentiating plastics based on color and polymer type, significantly boosting the recovery rate of recyclable materials for reuse in manufacturing processes.

Complementing Facilities and Broader Industrial Initiatives

RES is on the brink of completing a plastics washing and granulation plant. This facility is designed to process 8,100 tons of plastic each year as it transforms rigid plastic packaging into small, clean flakes, which can be utilized as secondary raw materials in various manufacturing processes. The push selection plant and the upcoming granulation plant are part of a more extensive industrial initiative at the Pettoranello del Molise site. Future plans include the construction of a chemical recycling plant leveraging pyrolysis technology.

Funding and Corporate Commitments

The financial resources for these projects were secured partially through RES’s IPO that took place on May 2 and partially via loans procured from Banco BPM Spa. The project also received public funding worth EUR 9.6 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Antonio Lucio Valerio, CEO of RES, reaffirmed the company’s steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility. He emphasized the company’s role as a pioneer in advanced solutions for plastic waste management and its relentless pursuit of reducing environmental impact while promoting material circularity and a sustainable future.

0
Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
2 mins ago
Pidilite Industries and Syn-Bios Join Forces to Dominate Leather Chemicals Market
Pidilite Industries, a front-running Indian firm renowned for its adhesives and industrial chemicals, has unveiled a strategic alliance with Syn-Bios Spa, a distinguished Italy-based company celebrated for its research and development (R&D) prowess and influential global marketing presence in the leather tanning sector. This partnership is designed to bolster Pidilite’s product range and extend its
Pidilite Industries and Syn-Bios Join Forces to Dominate Leather Chemicals Market
Circle Spa Bags ERDF-Funded Project to Develop ESG-Aligned Logistics Software
2 hours ago
Circle Spa Bags ERDF-Funded Project to Develop ESG-Aligned Logistics Software
Novitec Transforms Ferrari 296 GTB with High-Performance Upgrade
2 hours ago
Novitec Transforms Ferrari 296 GTB with High-Performance Upgrade
Pidilite Industries and Syn-Bios S.p.A Collaborate to Transform South Asian Leather Chemical Industry
2 mins ago
Pidilite Industries and Syn-Bios S.p.A Collaborate to Transform South Asian Leather Chemical Industry
Toys Take the Front Row at Pitti Uomo as Luca Magliano Makes a Return
2 hours ago
Toys Take the Front Row at Pitti Uomo as Luca Magliano Makes a Return
Audiencerate Joins Microsoft Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Global Expansion
2 hours ago
Audiencerate Joins Microsoft Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Global Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
15 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
25 seconds
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
39 seconds
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
47 seconds
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
1 min
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
1 min
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
2 mins
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
2 mins
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
2 mins
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
26 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app