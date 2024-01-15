RES Commences Plastic Waste Processing Plant, Aims to Promote Material Circularity

Italy’s RES – Recupero Etico Sostenibile Spa has commenced operations of its push selection plant for plastics at Pettoranello del Molise in the Isernia province. The plant, which employs 20 individuals, is equipped with state-of-the-art COPARM technology, facilitating the treatment of 40,000 tons of plastic waste annually. The plant utilizes Pellenc optical selectors in its operations to enhance efficiency by accurately differentiating plastics based on color and polymer type, significantly boosting the recovery rate of recyclable materials for reuse in manufacturing processes.

Complementing Facilities and Broader Industrial Initiatives

RES is on the brink of completing a plastics washing and granulation plant. This facility is designed to process 8,100 tons of plastic each year as it transforms rigid plastic packaging into small, clean flakes, which can be utilized as secondary raw materials in various manufacturing processes. The push selection plant and the upcoming granulation plant are part of a more extensive industrial initiative at the Pettoranello del Molise site. Future plans include the construction of a chemical recycling plant leveraging pyrolysis technology.

Funding and Corporate Commitments

The financial resources for these projects were secured partially through RES’s IPO that took place on May 2 and partially via loans procured from Banco BPM Spa. The project also received public funding worth EUR 9.6 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Antonio Lucio Valerio, CEO of RES, reaffirmed the company’s steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility. He emphasized the company’s role as a pioneer in advanced solutions for plastic waste management and its relentless pursuit of reducing environmental impact while promoting material circularity and a sustainable future.