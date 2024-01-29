Renexia Achieves Milestone in Med Wind Project with Successful Seafloor Surveys

Italian renewable energy company, Renexia, has successfully wrapped up the first phase of seafloor surveys for its ambitious 2800MW floating offshore wind project, Med Wind. The crucial surveys were executed by Seas Geosciences, a proficient North American firm, as a part of the fourth oceanographic campaign aimed at assessing the composition and structure of the seabed.

Assessing Anchoring Systems for Turbines

The primary objective of the survey was to determine the most suitable anchoring systems for the wind turbines. For this purpose, Seas Geosciences employed remotely operated systems to gather critical geotechnical data about potential geohazards. This data would be instrumental in the development of environmentally sustainable mooring and anchoring solutions for the turbines.

Collaboration with Argo

The collaboration with the Italian firm, Argo, proved to be a pivotal factor in the success of this phase. Argo provided the ship that functioned as the platform for the seafloor operations. This synergistic partnership resulted in a significant milestone - the successful execution of cone penetration tests up to 40 meters below the seafloor in the Strait of Sicily, at depths exceeding 900 meters.

Unprecedented Accuracy

This level of precision is unprecedented for the area and stands testament to the expertise and teamwork of the contractors involved. Renexia officials were all praise for the skills and adaptability of Seas Geosciences. They noted that the firm's contribution was integral to the project's success and lauded their efforts to alleviate costs related to the challenges posed by working in deep water.

The completion of the first phase of the survey marks a significant step towards the realization of the Med Wind project. The data gathered will be crucial in ensuring the sustainable and safe installation of the offshore wind turbines, thus bringing us one step closer to a future powered by renewable energy.