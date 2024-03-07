Rare Green Puppy Born on Sardinian Farm Captures Hearts Worldwide

Welcome, fellow pet enthusiasts, to the Furry Fun Fact of the Day! For the latest pet news, visit The South African website. Pets can do all sorts of crazy - and wonderful - things, can't they? We bet you discover new things about them daily. Have you ever heard of a singing dog, for example? Join The South African website as we set out to learn fascinating - and often humorous - fun facts that set our pets apart from the rest of the animal kingdom. Discover things about these bundles of joy that will leave you chuckling and wondering if they're not little humans in disguise!

A Colorful Surprise

In a peculiar turn of events reported by BBC News in 2020, Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci experienced a surprise when his dog, Spelacchia, delivered a litter of puppies on his farm located on the picturesque Mediterranean island of Sardinia. Among the litter of five adorable pups, one stood out distinctly - a tiny canine with fur of an unusual green hue. Promptly dubbed Pistachio, the green-furred puppy captivated hearts with his rare and remarkable appearance. While his siblings boasted the conventional white fur inherited from their mother, Pistachio's vibrant green coat puzzled experts and onlookers alike.

The Science Behind the Green

This rare phenomenon is thought to be the result of the puppy's exposure to a green pigment known as biliverdin while developing in the womb. The remarkable occurrence of a dog being born with green fur serves as a fascinating reminder of the unpredictable wonders of nature.

Join the Fun

This rare phenomenon serves as a fascinating reminder of the unpredictable wonders of nature.