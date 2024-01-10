Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring

A new chapter is set to unfold in the maritime connectivity of the Mediterranean region as the Ragusa Xpress, a Maltese-owned catamaran company, gears up to initiate its daily ferry service. The service is slated to make waves between Valletta, Malta and Marina di Ragusa, Sicily, kicking off in the late spring. This development follows the successful completion of a trial run, as confirmed by Sicilian news portal, Ragusa Oggi.

Ragusa Xpress: A Vision Materializing

Interest in this sea connection was ignited in November 2022 when the Ragusa Xpress ferry, sporting its unique white paint and vibrant yellow logo, was spotted at a Marsa shipyard. The service is the brainchild of Maltese entrepreneur Paul Gauci, the owner of the PG Group. The business conglomerate includes notable entities such as Pavi and Pama supermarkets and the local franchise of the global fashion brand, Zara.

In January 2023, Gauci broadened his business horizons by acquiring Marina di Ragusa, one of Sicily’s largest marinas, in a multi-million dollar deal. The ferry, officially christened “San Giorgio”, underwent a test trip under the watchful eyes of Ragusa’s port authorities, who assessed the catamaran’s approach and berthing procedures at the harbor.

The Promise of Economic Growth

The deputy mayor of Ragusa expressed optimism about the new service, viewing it as a powerful catalyst for economic growth and a step towards reduced reliance on seasonal tourism. The Ragusa Xpress is designed to accommodate 430 passengers along with 21 cars or 65 motorcycles, offering a convenient commute of one hour and 45 minutes between Sicily and Malta.

Maritime Competition in Sight

The new ferry will vie with Virtu Ferries, which currently operates two daily trips between Malta and Pozzallo. The Ragusa Xpress aims to succeed where Ponte Ferries, another Malta-Sicily ferry service, faltered after grappling with multiple issues and ultimately ceasing operations last year. As the official launch of the Ragusa Xpress draws closer, the maritime landscape of the region is poised for a thrilling transformation.