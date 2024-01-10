en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring

A new chapter is set to unfold in the maritime connectivity of the Mediterranean region as the Ragusa Xpress, a Maltese-owned catamaran company, gears up to initiate its daily ferry service. The service is slated to make waves between Valletta, Malta and Marina di Ragusa, Sicily, kicking off in the late spring. This development follows the successful completion of a trial run, as confirmed by Sicilian news portal, Ragusa Oggi.

Ragusa Xpress: A Vision Materializing

Interest in this sea connection was ignited in November 2022 when the Ragusa Xpress ferry, sporting its unique white paint and vibrant yellow logo, was spotted at a Marsa shipyard. The service is the brainchild of Maltese entrepreneur Paul Gauci, the owner of the PG Group. The business conglomerate includes notable entities such as Pavi and Pama supermarkets and the local franchise of the global fashion brand, Zara.

In January 2023, Gauci broadened his business horizons by acquiring Marina di Ragusa, one of Sicily’s largest marinas, in a multi-million dollar deal. The ferry, officially christened “San Giorgio”, underwent a test trip under the watchful eyes of Ragusa’s port authorities, who assessed the catamaran’s approach and berthing procedures at the harbor.

The Promise of Economic Growth

The deputy mayor of Ragusa expressed optimism about the new service, viewing it as a powerful catalyst for economic growth and a step towards reduced reliance on seasonal tourism. The Ragusa Xpress is designed to accommodate 430 passengers along with 21 cars or 65 motorcycles, offering a convenient commute of one hour and 45 minutes between Sicily and Malta.

Maritime Competition in Sight

The new ferry will vie with Virtu Ferries, which currently operates two daily trips between Malta and Pozzallo. The Ragusa Xpress aims to succeed where Ponte Ferries, another Malta-Sicily ferry service, faltered after grappling with multiple issues and ultimately ceasing operations last year. As the official launch of the Ragusa Xpress draws closer, the maritime landscape of the region is poised for a thrilling transformation.

0
Italy Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
7 mins ago
Milan's M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor
Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, has set the completion date for the highly anticipated M4 metro line, with the line expected to be operational by the end of September. The line, which has been under construction since 2012, will traverse the city from west to east, enabling commuters to travel its entire length in
Milan's M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor
Simone Resta Severs Ties with Haas F1 Team, Future Uncertain
2 hours ago
Simone Resta Severs Ties with Haas F1 Team, Future Uncertain
Bending Spoons Acquires Mosaic Group's Assets in Strategic Deal
2 hours ago
Bending Spoons Acquires Mosaic Group's Assets in Strategic Deal
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
1 hour ago
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
Generali to Acquire Full Ownership of Generali China Insurance in Strategic Move
1 hour ago
Generali to Acquire Full Ownership of Generali China Insurance in Strategic Move
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
2 hours ago
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Latest Headlines
World News
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
1 min
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
1 min
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
2 mins
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
3 mins
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
3 mins
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
3 mins
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
4 mins
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
4 mins
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
6 mins
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app