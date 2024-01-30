President El Ghazouani Joins Italy-Africa Summit, Focuses on Bilateral Cooperation

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, is gracing the Italy-Africa Summit in Rome, a pivotal event bringing together over 20 African heads of state and government as well as 57 international delegations. The two-day summit, which commenced on 29th January, also extends its invitation to dignitaries from the European Union, regional organizations, and multilateral institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni unveiled the Mattei Plan at the summit, which is aimed at fostering a new chapter in relations between Italy and Africa. The plan zeroes in on five crucial sectors—energy, agriculture, water, health, and education—with an initial funding of 5.5 billion euros. It is designed to curb migration and address energy needs in Africa, while also diversifying sources of energy, and thus, establishing a non-predatory relationship between Europe and Africa.

A Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation

The summit serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation between Italy and the nations of Africa, broaching a wide array of topics pertinent to both continents. It provided African leaders with a preliminary outline of Italy's philosophy supported by concrete examples, which are set to be advanced in a shared partnership.

On the sidelines of the summit, President El Ghazouani held talks with Tunisian President His Excellency Kaïs Saïed. The discussion centered on reinforcing and expanding bilateral cooperation between Mauritania and Tunisia, as well as deliberating on matters of mutual interest.