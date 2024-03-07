Pope Francis Highlights Aquinas' Influence on Modern Social Sciences at Pontifical Academy Workshop

Pope Francis recently addressed participants of a workshop organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, emphasizing the enduring relevance of Saint Thomas Aquinas' work to the development of modern social sciences and moral thought. Taking place this week, the conference explores "Aquinas' Social Ontology and Natural Law in Perspective," shedding light on Aquinas' contributions beyond his time and their significance in shaping contemporary social policies and thought.

Aquinas: Precursor to Modern Social Sciences

Despite Aquinas not directly engaging with social sciences as understood today, Pope Francis pointed out his foundational role in the field. Aquinas' perspective on human nature, emphasizing the intrinsic dignity and rational capacities of individuals, prefigured modern approaches to understanding human relationships and societal structures. His assertion that there is no contradiction between revealed truth and rational discovery remains a cornerstone in reconciling faith and reason in the pursuit of justice and moral clarity.

Relevance of Natural Law Today

Pope Francis underscored Aquinas' concept of natural law as critical for contemporary society, particularly in an age dominated by legal positivism. Aquinas' belief in humanity's innate inclination towards truth and societal living offers a framework for developing social policies that foster genuine human development and solidarity. The Pope highlighted the potential of Aquinas' teachings to provide fresh insights into establishing a just and humane social order, amidst the complexities of a globalized world.

Charity, Justice, and the Common Good

Linking Aquinas' thought to the action of Christian charity, Pope Francis reiterated the importance of love and service in realizing a solid social order founded on reconciliation and mutual care. Citing Benedict XVI, he emphasized the dynamic of received and given charity as the basis for the Church's Social Doctrine. The Pope concluded with a call to practical demonstrations of Christian love, reflecting on his pontificate's emphasis on the symbolic act of washing the feet as an expression of the Beatitudes and the essence of mercy.

This engagement with Aquinas' teachings invites a deeper reflection on how ancient wisdom can inform and transform our current social frameworks, urging a balance between intellectual inquiry and the active embodiment of love and justice in society.