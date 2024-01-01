en English
Italy

Pope Francis Condemns Violence Against Women in New Year Homily

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Pope Francis Condemns Violence Against Women in New Year Homily

On January 1, 2024, Pope Francis delivered a homily at the St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican during the Mass for the World Day of Peace, taking a strong stance against violence towards women. This powerful message resonates deeply as Italy grapples with the distressing issue of femicide and a deeply entrenched culture of male chauvinism.

Addressing Violence Against Women

His remarks come in the aftermath of the brutal murder of 22-year-old university student Giulia Cecchettin in November, an incident that triggered nationwide protests and sparked demands for gender respect to be integrated into school curricula from kindergarten onwards. In response, Italian lawmakers unanimously rallied to support measures aimed at combating violence against women. It’s a chilling statistic: over 100 women were mercilessly killed in Italy in 2023, with approximately half of the cases involving a partner or former partner.

(Read Also: Pope Francis Stands Against Violence Towards Women Amid Italy’s Introspection)

Pope Francis’s Plea for Respect and Value

During the homily, Pope Francis underscored the significance of respecting and valuing women, drawing a profound connection between harm inflicted on any woman and an affront to God Himself. He extended this discourse to the critical role women play in fostering peace, suggesting that the world should turn to mothers and women to break the cycle of violence and hatred.

(Read Also: Pope Francis Criticizes Nicaraguan Government’s Crackdown on Catholic Church)

World Day of Peace and Beyond

The timing of the Mass coincided with the Roman Catholic Church’s celebration of Mary Most Holy Mother of God, and the Church’s World Day of Peace. Amid the backdrop of the Italian film ‘C’e Ancora Domani’, which tackles the subject of domestic violence and is now employed as an educational tool in schools, the Pope’s message of peace and respect for women echoes powerfully.

Italy Social Issues
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

