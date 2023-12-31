Pope Francis Calls for Improved City Services in Rome for 2025 Holy Year

In his year-end vespers service at the Vatican, Pope Francis urged for improvements to Rome’s basic services, a call to action that comes ahead of the anticipated 2025 Holy Year. The Holy Year, also referred to as a Jubilee Year, is a significant event in the Catholic Church that brings tens of millions of pilgrims to Rome seeking blessings. The event takes place at least every 25 years.

Rome’s Challenges Ahead of the Holy Year

The Pope’s comments, made in the prestigious St. Peter’s Basilica, highlighted the need for the city to enhance its accessibility, particularly for the elderly and individuals with mobility issues. He stressed the difficulties arising from inefficient public transportation, overflowing garbage, and the relentless traffic congestion. As the city prepares for the Holy Year, it is grappling with heightened traffic issues due to construction efforts, including the expansion of the subway system and creation of road underpasses.

A Call for a Welcoming Rome

Pope Francis emphasized the importance of Rome as a symbol of hope, and its necessity to be a welcoming city for both its residents and the incoming visitors. He expressed his vision of Rome as a city that can cater to all, a place where the faithful can seek and receive blessings without hindrance. The Pope’s remarks were made in the presence of Rome’s Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, who later had a personal interaction with the Pontiff.

