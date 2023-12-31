en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Pope Francis Calls for Improved City Services in Rome for 2025 Holy Year

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:57 pm EST
Pope Francis Calls for Improved City Services in Rome for 2025 Holy Year

In his year-end vespers service at the Vatican, Pope Francis urged for improvements to Rome’s basic services, a call to action that comes ahead of the anticipated 2025 Holy Year. The Holy Year, also referred to as a Jubilee Year, is a significant event in the Catholic Church that brings tens of millions of pilgrims to Rome seeking blessings. The event takes place at least every 25 years.

Rome’s Challenges Ahead of the Holy Year

The Pope’s comments, made in the prestigious St. Peter’s Basilica, highlighted the need for the city to enhance its accessibility, particularly for the elderly and individuals with mobility issues. He stressed the difficulties arising from inefficient public transportation, overflowing garbage, and the relentless traffic congestion. As the city prepares for the Holy Year, it is grappling with heightened traffic issues due to construction efforts, including the expansion of the subway system and creation of road underpasses.

A Call for a Welcoming Rome

Pope Francis emphasized the importance of Rome as a symbol of hope, and its necessity to be a welcoming city for both its residents and the incoming visitors. He expressed his vision of Rome as a city that can cater to all, a place where the faithful can seek and receive blessings without hindrance. The Pope’s remarks were made in the presence of Rome’s Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, who later had a personal interaction with the Pontiff.

Other Global News

In other news, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announced her abdication. The U.S. military successfully thwarted an attack on a Maersk vessel, sinking the attacking boats and leaving no survivors. The Vatican marked the first anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s passing. On the political front, various appointments and statements were made by governments worldwide, including Israel and Russia.

0
Italy Travel & Tourism
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter

By Salman Khan

2023: A Year of Unprecedented Immigration to the EU

By Salman Akhtar

Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine

By Quadri Adejumo

Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter

By Salman Khan

Anish Kapoor's 'Untrue Unreal': A Striking Journey of Art and Percepti ...
@Artists/Artwork · 1 hour
Anish Kapoor's 'Untrue Unreal': A Striking Journey of Art and Percepti ...
heart comment 0
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy

By Quadri Adejumo

Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
Unveiling Pope Benedict XVI’s Posthumous Book: A Spiritual Testament

By Quadri Adejumo

Unveiling Pope Benedict XVI's Posthumous Book: A Spiritual Testament
Giorgia Meloni Stirs Gender Debate as ‘Man of the Year’

By Quadri Adejumo

Giorgia Meloni Stirs Gender Debate as 'Man of the Year'
European Union’s New Pact Eases Italy’s Economic Concerns

By Quadri Adejumo

European Union's New Pact Eases Italy's Economic Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
39 seconds
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
3 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
4 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
5 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
5 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
6 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
6 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
7 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
7 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
5 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
7 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app