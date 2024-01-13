Pope Francis Calls Diocese of Rome a ‘Missionary Land’: Highlights from Annual Clergy Assembly

In a recent assembly with the city’s clergy at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John Lateran, Pope Francis declared the Diocese of Rome a ‘missionary land.’ The Pope was received by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis and addressed an audience of over 800, including priests, diocesans, religious, and permanent deacons. His speech revolved around the evangelization of the ecclesiastical community and the renewal of his parish visits, which were temporarily halted due to the pandemic.

Open Dialogue and Evangelization

In a three-hour meeting marked by open and sincere dialogue, Pope Francis responded to approximately thirty questions. He underscored the necessity of evangelization within a secular context and the importance of being a credible witness. To a query about blessing homosexual couples, the Pope reasserted the Church’s doctrine of marriage as a union between a man and a woman. He elucidated that individuals are blessed, not sins, recognizing cultural differences in the acceptance of blessing homosexual unions, referencing a clarification with Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo.

Emphasis on Listening and Conflict Management

Pope Francis emphasized the significance of good listening and conflict management in the Church. He motivated the clergy to always forgive and exhibit mercy. In regards to the role of permanent deacons, he highlighted their need to serve among the people and assist those in need.

Concise Homilies and the Spirit of the Word of God

In his closing remarks, Pope Francis suggested that homilies should be concise, lasting about 7-8 minutes, and should effectively convey the spirit of the Word of God. He further emphasized the importance of communication in the Catholic Church, stating that it should not be about marketing or propaganda, but about sharing communion with Jesus Christ and building sincere relationships.