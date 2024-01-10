en English
Fashion

Pitti Oumo Unveils Latest Menswear Trends with Plaid Patterns and Chocolate Hues on Day Two

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Pitti Oumo Unveils Latest Menswear Trends with Plaid Patterns and Chocolate Hues on Day Two

Day two of the esteemed Pitti Oumo menswear tradeshow in Florence, Italy, unveiled a parade of cutting-edge street style trends. The annual gathering, a beacon of style and innovation, was awash with chocolate brown hues, denim headwear, and myriad plaid patterns, asserting its continued influence on global menswear fashion.

Stage for New Talents and Industry Titans

Attracting a confluence of fashion brands, influencers, and style icons, Pitti Oumo has become an influential platform where fresh talents share the limelight with industry veterans. Notable past participants include fashion stalwarts like Vivienne Westwood and Virgil Abloh, adding to the tradeshow’s allure and prestige.

Street Style Highlights of the Season

This year’s streetscape was a spectacle of sartorial extravagance. Oversized fur coats, a nod to trendsetter Kendall Jenner, and a plethora of tartan and plaid ensembles dominated the scene. Attendees channeled a preppy aesthetic, reminiscent of Alessandro Michele’s Gucci campaigns, with layered textures and chunky aviators adding to the outfits’ charisma. Stripes, Karl Lagerfeld-inspired collars, and the pervasive chocolate brown color palette were other key elements that marked the attendees’ style narrative.

Embracing Bold Fashion Choices

While conformity has its place, Pitti Oumo is known for its attendees’ audacious fashion choices. This year was no exception. Skirts paired with knee-high socks and denim caps making a comeback were among the bold style choices that caught the eye. Sneakers paired with suits, and western-style attire embellished with snakeskin boots and silk neckties, underscored the tradeshow’s reputation as a crucible of men’s fashion innovation.

Fashion Italy
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Fashion

