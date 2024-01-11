en English
Italy

Piero Lissoni Advocates for Curiosity Over Banality in Design

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Piero Lissoni Advocates for Curiosity Over Banality in Design

Acclaimed Italian architect and designer, Piero Lissoni, at the 30th anniversary of Space Furniture, made a compelling argument for the role of curiosity in avoiding mundane design. Disregarding the old saying that ‘curiosity killed the cat’, Lissoni argued that banality, in fact, is the true enemy of creativity.

Shaping the Contemporary Italian Design

As the creative director for B&B Italia since 2021, Lissoni’s influence on contemporary Italian design has been substantial. His portfolio boasts collaborations with renowned brands like Living Divani and Glas Italia, both of which are exclusive to Space Furniture in Singapore. In his creative journey, Lissoni has consistently challenged the status quo, breathing new life into each project he undertakes.

Innovating Kitchen Design

In an industry that thrives on innovation, Lissoni has made a significant impact, particularly in kitchen design. As the creative director for Boffi, he has introduced transformative concepts that have altered the landscape of kitchen aesthetics. Yet, for Lissoni, it isn’t just about innovation; it is about a unique approach that marries functionality with artistry.

Advocacy for Curiosity and Generosity

Lissoni’s advocacy for daily curiosity has become a cornerstone of his design philosophy. He posits that the generosity stemming from a wealth of knowledge allows one to challenge and redefine design norms. This inquisitive approach harks back to his childhood, where he constantly sought reasons and understanding. It’s this relentless enquiry that shapes his approach to life and design, offering a compelling example for budding designers worldwide.

Italy
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

