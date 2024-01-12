en English
Palazzo Chigi Gears up for Foibe Massacre Commemoration

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Under the ornate ceilings of Palazzo Chigi, a meeting of deep historical significance was convened. The committee responsible for the commemorations of the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Foibe massacres and the exodus from Istria, Rijeka, and Dalmatia gathered in earnest to review their accomplishments and plan for the forthcoming commemoration on February 10th. With a sense of solemn duty, the meeting was opened by Alfredo Mantovano, the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Establishing the Committee

Established by a decree from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the committee bears the responsibility of preserving the memory of the tragic events, a task of no small significance. This year’s observance is particularly poignant, marking the twentieth anniversary of the law that established the national Day of Remembrance. To honor this occasion, Palazzo Chigi, the official residence of the Prime Minister, will be bathed in the hues of the Italian tricolor. The phrase ‘Io ricordo’ (‘I remember’) will be emblazoned for all to see, a profound reminder of the nation’s commitment to remembering the past.

Gratitude Expressed

Undersecretary Mantovano expressed his gratitude towards all those committed to maintaining the memory of the tragic events. The committee, tasked with a heavy burden, carries the hopes and memories of the nation. Their work is a testament to the strength and resilience of the Italian people.

Participation and Planning

The meeting, chaired by Carlo Deodato, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, featured presentations by a broad spectrum of society. Various ministries, associations, organizations, committees, and foundations shared their planned projects, initiatives, and celebrations for the upcoming Day of Remembrance. These details will soon be available to the public in a calendar published on the Government’s official website.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

