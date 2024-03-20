Oil Giants Fail to Align with Paris Climate Goals, Risking Oversupply and Planetary Health

Nearly a decade after the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, major oil and gas companies remain far from achieving the critical targets set to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. A recent assessment by Carbon Tracker places the spotlight on these corporations, revealing plans for expansion that starkly contrast with the urgent need for a low-carbon future.

Assessment Findings: A Stark Reality

Carbon Tracker's comprehensive evaluation of 25 leading oil and gas companies, including industry giants like BP, TotalEnergies, PetroChina, and Saudi Aramco, paints a concerning picture. Despite corporate claims of supporting the Paris Agreement and contributing to the energy transition, the report highlights a unanimous failure to align with the necessary climate targets. Notably, BP, despite receiving the highest score with a barely passing grade of D, continues to explore new reserves and plans a significant increase in its liquefied natural gas portfolio, indicating a considerable gap between public statements and actual practices.

Risks of Fossil Fuel Expansion

The International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook from last year suggests that the demand for fossil fuels is expected to decline before 2030, hinting at a potential oversupply should companies proceed with their expansion plans. This scenario places investors at risk and contradicts the global momentum towards clean energy transitions. With the majority of companies planning to increase production, the report urges a reevaluation of strategies to mitigate financial risks and contribute positively to climate change mitigation.

Urgent Call for Action

As the energy transition accelerates, Carbon Tracker emphasizes the necessity for oil and gas companies to adapt. The shift away from fossil fuels is inevitable, driven by policy actions and technological innovations. Companies are encouraged to prepare for this transition to safeguard their financial future and support global efforts to meet the Paris Agreement targets. The report's findings serve as a crucial reminder of the urgent need for an orderly transition to low-carbon energy sources, underscoring the importance of corporate accountability in addressing the climate crisis.