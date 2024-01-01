Ocean Viking Detained by Italian Authorities Amidst Rising Migrant Disappearances at Sea

The rescue ship, Ocean Viking, finds itself detained by Italian authorities for 20 days due to an alleged deviation from a directed route after a migrant rescue operation off the Libyan coast. The ship, under the operation of SOS Mediterranee, rescued 244 individuals, including minors and young children, and was instructed to head towards the Italian port of Bari. However, the course was altered to respond to a distress alert from nearby migrants.

Detention under ‘Piantedosi Decree-Law’

Despite not being involved in the subsequent rescue and continuing onto Bari, the Ocean Viking has been held under the ‘Piantedosi Decree-Law’ for the second time within two months. The operator, SOS Mediterranee, criticizes this law, claiming it penalizes humanitarian efforts in the Mediterranean. Alongside the detention, a fine of 3,300 Euros has been imposed.

Increasing Migrant Disappearances at Sea

This incident occurs amidst a backdrop of rising migrant disappearances at sea. The International Organization for Migration reports a staggering 2,678 migrants missing since January 2023 while attempting to cross the Mediterranean into Europe. The Ocean Viking’s detention is viewed by some as a deterrent to lifesaving work that European States are failing to execute.

Repeated Detention Despite Humanitarian Efforts

The Ocean Viking had rescued migrants in three separate operations and received a distress call about migrants in trouble while enroute to Bari. This is the second sanction within two months for the ship, increasing concerns around the interaction of humanitarian aid and governmental regulations. The detention and imposed fine are seen as punishments for the ship’s failure to coordinate with Italian authorities, despite its ongoing efforts to rescue distressed migrants at sea.