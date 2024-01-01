en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Ocean Viking Detained by Italian Authorities Amidst Rising Migrant Disappearances at Sea

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Ocean Viking Detained by Italian Authorities Amidst Rising Migrant Disappearances at Sea

The rescue ship, Ocean Viking, finds itself detained by Italian authorities for 20 days due to an alleged deviation from a directed route after a migrant rescue operation off the Libyan coast. The ship, under the operation of SOS Mediterranee, rescued 244 individuals, including minors and young children, and was instructed to head towards the Italian port of Bari. However, the course was altered to respond to a distress alert from nearby migrants.

Detention under ‘Piantedosi Decree-Law’

Despite not being involved in the subsequent rescue and continuing onto Bari, the Ocean Viking has been held under the ‘Piantedosi Decree-Law’ for the second time within two months. The operator, SOS Mediterranee, criticizes this law, claiming it penalizes humanitarian efforts in the Mediterranean. Alongside the detention, a fine of 3,300 Euros has been imposed.

Increasing Migrant Disappearances at Sea

This incident occurs amidst a backdrop of rising migrant disappearances at sea. The International Organization for Migration reports a staggering 2,678 migrants missing since January 2023 while attempting to cross the Mediterranean into Europe. The Ocean Viking’s detention is viewed by some as a deterrent to lifesaving work that European States are failing to execute.

Repeated Detention Despite Humanitarian Efforts

The Ocean Viking had rescued migrants in three separate operations and received a distress call about migrants in trouble while enroute to Bari. This is the second sanction within two months for the ship, increasing concerns around the interaction of humanitarian aid and governmental regulations. The detention and imposed fine are seen as punishments for the ship’s failure to coordinate with Italian authorities, despite its ongoing efforts to rescue distressed migrants at sea.

0
Human Rights Italy
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Convicted in Labour Law Violation Case

By Muhammad Jawad

Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in Iran

By Shivani Chauhan

Rising Violence in Plateau State, Nigeria: A Cry for Justice and Reparations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023 ...
@Human Rights · 2 hours
Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Criticizes Supreme Court’s Verdicts

By Dil Bar Irshad

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Criticizes Supreme Court's Verdicts
Syrian Conflict Intensifies in 2023: Over 4,360 Lives Lost

By BNN Correspondents

Syrian Conflict Intensifies in 2023: Over 4,360 Lives Lost
Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

Minor Domestic Workers in Gurgaon: A Story of Struggle and Hope
Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration

By Nimrah Khatoon

Parliamentary Ombudsman Reflects on Role and Advocates for Good Administration
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
31 seconds
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
51 seconds
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
2 mins
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
3 mins
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
3 mins
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
3 mins
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
3 mins
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
3 mins
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
9 mins
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
46 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
50 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app