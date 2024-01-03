Novitec Unveils Performance and Visual Enhancements for Lamborghini Urus

Novitec, the renowned automotive tuning house, has unveiled an advanced performance and aesthetic enhancement package for Lamborghini Urus, including the Urus S and Urus Performante models. This comes on the heels of Lamborghini’s plans to revamp the Urus lineup with a facelift and the integration of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Power Boost and Performance Upgrades

Novitec’s modifications include a strategic performance tuning of the twin-turbo V8 engine, elevating its power output to a staggering 771 horsepower and 1,032 Nm of torque. This power hike is a substantial climb from the original 657 hp of the stock Urus Performante. The fine-tuned Urus now boasts an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 3.1 seconds, and a top speed of 311 km/h, marking noteworthy improvements over the factory model.

Aesthetic Enhancements

The company also presents the Esteso body kit, an array of aesthetic enhancements designed to give the Urus a more aggressive stance. These include fender extensions, carbon components, and a lowered suspension that reduces the vehicle’s height by 25 mm. Novitec also offers new 23-inch NL5 wheels, crafted in collaboration with Vossen, further enhancing the vehicle’s imposing presence.

Sound and Fury

Adding to the allure is a quad tailpipe system that promises a more thrilling auditory experience, enhancing the pleasure of commanding such a powerful vehicle. Although Novitec’s tuning makes the Urus more formidable, it is worth noting that ABT’s Lamborghini Urus Scatenato still holds the crown with 799 hp. The Esteso body kit and other upgrades are available for all versions of the Urus, making it an enticing proposition for enthusiasts seeking to push the limit of their Lamborghini.