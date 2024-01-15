Novitec Transforms Ferrari 296 GTB with High-Performance Upgrade

Novitec, a renowned tuning company, has unveiled a comprehensive upgrade for the Ferrari 296 GTB, bestowing the iconic car with a blend of aesthetic appeal and enhanced performance. The transformation involves a significant infusion of carbon fiber into the vehicle’s body, a high-performance exhaust system, amplified sound, and an increase in horsepower, among other key modifications.

Carbon Fiber and Aerodynamics

The Ferrari’s new look features a plethora of body components made from visible carbon with a high gloss coating. This serves a dual purpose: amplifying its aesthetic appeal and improving its aerodynamic performance. The use of exposed-structure carbon components, strategically placed, helps increase aerodynamic downforce, thereby enhancing handling stability. Among the carbon components are a retractable spoiler, an air diffuser, and rocker panels, all designed to improve balance and aerodynamics.

Engine and Performance

At the heart of the upgrade is a professional augmentation of the car’s V6 engine, paired with high-efficiency turbo inlets and a high-performance exhaust system. These modifications have resulted in an additional 38 horsepower, bringing the total system output to an impressive 856 horsepower. The car’s sound has been amplified to a level reminiscent of motor racing, creating a driving experience that is both thrilling and immersive.

Handling and Stability

The upgrade includes a stainless coilover suspension and optional sports springs, paired with custom rims developed with Vossen Wheels. This enhances the car’s road holding capabilities, offering more dynamic handling. The car sits closer to the ground, and a hydraulic front lift system has been installed for easy navigation over speed bumps. The Vossen NF11 wheels, available in various finishes and colors, add to the car’s aggressive and sporty look.

Despite the extensive modifications, Novitec has left the Ferrari’s MGU-K electric drive untouched. However, the tuning company has built a frame of exposed carbon panels around the power units, further augmenting the vehicle’s aggressive appearance. Despite these extensive modifications, details on the cost of the tuned Ferrari remain undisclosed, leaving potential buyers in anticipation.