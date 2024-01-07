en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Nihi Resort Unveils ‘Wild Wellness’ Program: A Revolution in Wellness Tourism

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Nihi Resort Unveils ‘Wild Wellness’ Program: A Revolution in Wellness Tourism

Immerse yourself in the tranquility of Sumba, an idyllic Indonesian island where the Nihi resort is unveiling a 360-degree ‘Wild Wellness’ program in 2024. This groundbreaking initiative is set to revolutionize the wellness landscape, infusing the resort’s blend of nature, freedom, and luxury with invigorating activities that aim to enhance well-being and foster a deeper connection with the environment.

A New Approach to Wellness

The Wild Wellness program is designed to offer an elemental interpretation of wellness, transcending conventional spa treatments and therapies. With an emphasis on natural and transformative experiences, the program will include activities such as open-sea swimming, underwater rock-running, and botanical foraging. This immersive approach is designed to challenge and revitalize participants, encouraging them to explore and engage with their surroundings in novel ways.

Connecting with Nature

Equine-assisted therapy will be another unique feature of the Wild Wellness program, offering therapeutic interactions with horses to help promote emotional growth and personal development. Recognizing the profound impact of solitude on mental health and self-discovery, the resort is also developing a butterfly sanctuary as a serene space for solo meditations.

Global Wellness Trends

This innovative program aligns with a broader trend in the wellness industry, as resorts and retreats worldwide enhance their offerings to meet evolving consumer demand. Lily of the Valley, a wellness resort nestled in the scenic outskirts of St Tropez, has been lauded for its hybrid weight loss-fitness programs. The resort is now enhancing its services with personalized nutrition and movement programs, featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a sumptuous restaurant, and a pool with sweeping Mediterranean views.

Datu Wellness is another notable name in the wellness industry, combining Indian healing traditions with luxury hospitality in the heart of Tuscany. The resort offers seven-day healing programs that encompass yoga, body therapy, and Ayurveda, with new dates planned for April and May.

Not to be outdone, travel company Black Tomato has introduced a walking ‘challenge’ along the Via Francigena in Tuscany. This unique experience offers personalized journeys through the region’s picturesque landscapes, with stops at historical and culinary spots, providing a refreshing alternative for wellness seekers.

0
Italy Travel & Tourism
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
1 hour ago
Celebrity Weddings of 2023: A Year of Love and Commitment
Love was certainly in the air in 2023, as the world watched a parade of celebrity unions unfold. From Hollywood to the Olympics, from music to space exploration, the year was marked by heartfelt vows and joyous celebrations. Here, we revisit some of the most notable celebrity weddings of the past year. Anya Taylor-Joy and
Celebrity Weddings of 2023: A Year of Love and Commitment
Big Zuu's 12 Dishes in 12 Hours: A Delicious Dip into Bologna with Will Poulter
6 hours ago
Big Zuu's 12 Dishes in 12 Hours: A Delicious Dip into Bologna with Will Poulter
The 'Taylor Swift Effect': Filipino Woman's Schengen Visa Approved After Concert Ticket Inclusion
8 hours ago
The 'Taylor Swift Effect': Filipino Woman's Schengen Visa Approved After Concert Ticket Inclusion
Indian Student Found Dead in Italy: Family Seeks Government Help for Repatriation
2 hours ago
Indian Student Found Dead in Italy: Family Seeks Government Help for Repatriation
Inter Milan's Captain Lautaro Martinez Close to New Contract Agreement
3 hours ago
Inter Milan's Captain Lautaro Martinez Close to New Contract Agreement
Fiorentina Suffers Defeat Against Sassuolo: A Closer Look at the Serie A Encounter
3 hours ago
Fiorentina Suffers Defeat Against Sassuolo: A Closer Look at the Serie A Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Mick McCarthy Attends Maidstone's Historic FA Cup Victory at George Elokobi's Invitation
17 seconds
Mick McCarthy Attends Maidstone's Historic FA Cup Victory at George Elokobi's Invitation
Spectrum of Victories: High School Girls' Basketball Games Unfold Across Regions
22 seconds
Spectrum of Victories: High School Girls' Basketball Games Unfold Across Regions
AfghanAtalan Embarks on Historic Maiden T20I Tour to India
44 seconds
AfghanAtalan Embarks on Historic Maiden T20I Tour to India
Collin Sexton's Stellar Performance Powers Utah Jazz to Victory
45 seconds
Collin Sexton's Stellar Performance Powers Utah Jazz to Victory
Maryville R-II Coaching Staff Embraces Three Dimensional Coaching
1 min
Maryville R-II Coaching Staff Embraces Three Dimensional Coaching
Brazilian Study Finds No Major Change in Foodborne Infections Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
2 mins
Brazilian Study Finds No Major Change in Foodborne Infections Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
UMKC Triumphs Over Portland State in College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
UMKC Triumphs Over Portland State in College Basketball Showdown
McAnulty Family's 13-Year Struggle For Habitable Home Prompts Apology from Aspire Housing
2 mins
McAnulty Family's 13-Year Struggle For Habitable Home Prompts Apology from Aspire Housing
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
3 mins
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
47 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
52 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
56 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app