en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Milan’s New Year’s Eve: A Vibrant Celebration Amid Tensions

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Milan’s New Year’s Eve: A Vibrant Celebration Amid Tensions

As the final echoes of the departing year fade into silence, the vibrant city of Milan, Italy, comes alive with a grand celebration, drawing both its residents and visitors from across the globe. The New Year’s Eve festivities, centered around the majestic Duomo di Milano, attracted an estimated 25,000 visitors this year, transforming the city into a hub of activity and cultural exchange. Meanwhile, the fireworks display bathed the night sky in a riot of color, casting a spectacular backdrop to the city’s iconic landmarks.

Contrasting Shades of Celebration

Yet, beneath the surface of this festive façade, tensions simmered. Reports of sporadic violence and clashes between groups of young individuals and the police dotted the otherwise joyful atmosphere. Videos surfaced, showcasing instances of stones being hurled at security officers and fires being sparked. Concerns over public safety escalated with alleged threats and attacks by Muslim immigrants, casting a shadow over specific districts of Milan.

Traditions and Superstitions

Amidst the modern revelry, time-honored Italian traditions held their ground. The locals rang in the new year with unique rituals, including the consumption of lentils and grapes at midnight for luck, the symbolic throwing out of old belongings to make space for new beginnings, and the wearing of red underwear to ward off negativity. The Italian belief of observing the first person one meets on New Year’s day, perceived as a barometer of the year’s luck, was also followed.

Star-studded Celebrations

Adding a sprinkle of stardom to the celebrations, pop icon Madonna shared intimate moments from her New Year’s Eve celebration with all six of her children, while on a lavish vacation to the Caribbean isle of Saint Barthélemy. The star-studded family, including daughter Lourdes Maria Lola Ciccone Leon and son Rocco Ritchie, reveled in the festivities, marking a fresh chapter following Madonna’s recovery from a severe bacterial infection.

Meanwhile, the residents of Quarto Oggiaro in Milan welcomed the new year with a volley of fireworks, reducing visibility in the area to zero. Despite no organized events, the city’s spirit was undeterred, with 25,000 people converging in Piazza Duomo to celebrate the arrival of the new year, a testament to Milan’s unwavering spirit and love for celebration.

0
Europe Italy
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nordea Bank Abp Successfully Executes Share Repurchase

By Rafia Tasleem

The Golden Rule of Government Spending: A Principle for Fiscal Sustainability

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vinted: The Rising Star of Europe's Second-Hand Fashion Industry

By BNN Correspondents

FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations

By Salman Khan

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation T ...
@Europe · 1 hour
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation T ...
heart comment 0
Digital Publishers’ Revenue Index: The Rise of Data Protection Officers Amidst Challenges

By Quadri Adejumo

Digital Publishers' Revenue Index: The Rise of Data Protection Officers Amidst Challenges
Citigroup Inc. Strategists Warn of Potential Short Squeeze in U.S. Stock Market

By Momen Zellmi

Citigroup Inc. Strategists Warn of Potential Short Squeeze in U.S. Stock Market
Opposition Grows Against Spain’s Decree Law 6/2023: Junts and PNV Voice Criticism

By BNN Correspondents

Opposition Grows Against Spain's Decree Law 6/2023: Junts and PNV Voice Criticism
Bank of America Forecasts Decrease in Euro Area’s Inflation Rates

By Quadri Adejumo

Bank of America Forecasts Decrease in Euro Area's Inflation Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
14 seconds
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
34 seconds
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
Sri Lanka's State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend
1 min
Sri Lanka's State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
3 mins
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
Crypto Voters: A New Force in the 2024 Election?
3 mins
Crypto Voters: A New Force in the 2024 Election?
Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions
3 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
4 mins
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
5 mins
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
6 mins
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app