Italy

Milan’s M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Milan’s M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor

Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, has set the completion date for the highly anticipated M4 metro line, with the line expected to be operational by the end of September. The line, which has been under construction since 2012, will traverse the city from west to east, enabling commuters to travel its entire length in a mere half-hour. The M4 will feature 21 stops spread over a total of 15 kilometers.

New Milestone in Milan’s Transport Infrastructure

The primary objective of the M4 metro line is to enhance mobility and accessibility in the eastern part of Milan. It aims to establish a direct link between high-density areas and key transportation hubs. The M4 metro line will stretch from San Cristoforo in the west to Linate Airport in the east, marking a significant milestone in Milan’s transport infrastructure.

M4 Eastern Section Already Functional

The eastern section of the M4 has been operational since 2022, with eight stops between San Babila and Linate. This initiative is part of a broader plan to improve connectivity in the city, and the completion of the entire line will further contribute to this effort.

San Cristoforo Station: A Dual-Use Facility

During a recent visit to the San Cristoforo terminus, Mayor Sala emphasized the location’s dual function as both a station and a depot for 42 trains. The terminus project’s land includes areas previously confiscated from the mafia and a former railway yard, demonstrating the city’s commitment to repurposing and revitalizing underutilized spaces.

Additional Infrastructure Improvements

The development of the M4 metro line is accompanied by additional infrastructure improvements. These include a cycle/pedestrian walkway and a new thermoelectric power plant. These enhancements aim to better connect the Lorenteggio district with the Navigli district and support the local neighborhood, further contributing to the city’s urban renewal efforts.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

