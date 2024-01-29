Migrant Crisis Deepens: IOM Reports Disturbing Rise in Mediterranean Deaths

As the International Organization of Migration (IOM) reports a disturbing rise in migrant deaths or disappearances in the Central and Eastern Mediterranean, the urgency for effective solutions has never been more palpable. With nearly 100 incidents since the start of 2024, the figure is a stark escalation from the same period in 2023, itself the deadliest year since 2016.

Rising Tide of Tragedy

The chilling statistics were made public as IOM's Director General, Amy Pope, attended the Italy-Africa Conference in Rome. The conference, aptly titled "A Bridge for Common Life," saw the attendance of over 20 African and European leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The focus of the event was on establishing sustainable mechanisms to avert further fatalities among migrants taking perilous routes to Europe. IOM advocates for safe and regular pathways for migration as a strategic solution to the crisis.

Italy's Balancing Role

Italy is keen to bolster its role as a peacemaker between Europe and Africa through cooperation and partnership. The conference unfolds against the backdrop of rising numbers of missing or presumed dead migrants, including three recent "invisible" shipwrecks.

In a separate incident, a group of migrants was rescued in Cyprus, with a majority being hospitalized and one child tragically losing their life. Seven bodies discovered in Antayla, Turkey, are believed to be from a group of 85 migrants missing since December.

Search for Solutions

The IOM's Missing Migrants Project reports a steady climb in migrant deaths and disappearances across the Mediterranean from 2021 to 2023. As part of the UN Network on Migration, the IOM is working in tandem with other UN agencies and partners to deliver humanitarian aid to migrants and address the perils of their journeys.

One of the recent incidents highlighted by IOM involves at least 73 migrants missing and feared dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya. This incident catapulted the number of deaths on the central Mediterranean route to 130 this year alone.

The IOM has made an urgent plea for states to expand their search and rescue capacity and to establish safe pathways for migration. The organization also underscored that over 1,450 migrant deaths were recorded on this route in 2022, with a total of more than 17,000 deaths and disappearances since 2014.

As the world watches, the pressing question remains: how many more lives will be claimed by the Mediterranean before lasting solutions are found?