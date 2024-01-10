en English
Fashion

Max Mara to Unveil Resort 2025 Collection with Fashion Show in Venice

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Max Mara to Unveil Resort 2025 Collection with Fashion Show in Venice

The fashion world is abuzz as Italian luxury fashion house, Max Mara, prepares to unveil its Resort 2025 collection with a lavish display in Venice on June 11. The brand remains coy about the exact location within the city of waterways, adding an air of intrigue. This event is strategically scheduled to coincide with the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence, underlining Max Mara’s acumen in aligning itself with significant fashion industry events.

Max Mara’s Global Influence and Adaptability

Max Mara’s reputation for staging its resort collections in an array of diverse and eye-catching locations is well-known. The brand’s previous shows, held in Stockholm, Lisbon, and Ischia, testify to its global influence and adaptability. Each destination chosen by the brand adds a unique cultural flavor to the collection, making every Max Mara show a much-anticipated event.

Creative Deconstruction and Modern Aesthetics

The brand’s creative director, Ian Griffiths, is renowned for his novel approach to design. He often breathes new life into traditional Max Mara pieces by deconstructing them and infusing them with modern aesthetics. A prime example is the reimagined Teddy coat, a piece that has become a cornerstone of the brand’s evolving style under Griffiths’ creative stewardship.

Evolution of the Resort Calendar

The upcoming Max Mara show is also a key part of the broader transformation of the resort calendar. Luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior are also in the process of planning their cruise shows. These events, often set in unique and exotic locales, present a golden opportunity for designers to push the creative envelope and weave the essence of these locations into their collections. However, as with Max Mara’s Venice show, many details of these upcoming events remain shrouded in mystery.

Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

