Lucca, Italy: A Medieval City Rich in Roman History and Renaissance Architecture

Step into the heart of Tuscany, and you'll find Lucca, a medieval city that is a living testament to an era long gone. The rich tapestry of Lucca's history is woven with ancient Roman ruins and magnificent Renaissance fortifications, providing a vibrant cultural experience for visitors.

The Piazza dell'Anfiteatro: A Window into the Roman Past

Among Lucca's historic treasures is the Piazza dell'Anfiteatro, a modern square that embodies the city's Roman legacy. The Piazza stands on the remains of a 2nd-century Roman amphitheater, a colossus with a capacity for around 10,000 spectators. However, the amphitheater's life as a venue of spectacle was short-lived. During the Gothic wars, its arches were fortified and blocked off, marking the first of many transformations it would undergo.

A City Built Atop History

As centuries passed, the amphitheater morphed into a residential and penal hub, with homes and prisons sprouting atop the ancient structure. It was in 1830 that a significant shift occurred. Some buildings within the amphitheater's oval were demolished to create the Piazza dell'Anfiteatro. Today, the ring of homes encircling the square incorporates parts of the ancient Roman structure, creating a unique blend of past and present.

Preserving the Roman Blueprint

Lucca's streets, laid out following the original Roman city plan, offer a window into the past. Established as a Roman colony in 180 BC, Lucca served as the capital of the Republic of Lucca from 1160 to 1805. Its Roman roots are still palpable in the city's fabric.

Medieval Walls and Towers: A Renaissance Legacy

More than Roman relics, Lucca boasts some of Europe's best-preserved Renaissance fortifications. The city's Medieval walls stretch over 4 kilometers, offering a remarkable glimpse of yesteryears. Adding to the city's medieval charm is the Guinigi Tower, a 45-meter bell tower crowned with a rooftop garden. This tower stands as another testament to Lucca's rich past.

Located a stone's throw from Pisa, Lucca is best visited between April and June or during the fall for favorable weather. As you walk its streets, you're not just stepping on cobblestones - you're treading on centuries of history.