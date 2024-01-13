L’Oca d’Oro: Serving Italian Flavors and Community Spirit

L’Oca d’Oro, a premium Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of Austin, Texas, has been making waves not only for its exquisite cuisine but also for its commitment to community engagement. Today, it’s the restaurant’s robust fundraising efforts through its Pasta Paisanos dinner series that have caught the public’s eye.

Success Story of 2023

In 2023, the restaurant successfully raised a considerable sum of $50,000 for the Lilith Fund, a non-profit organization supporting reproductive care and abortion services. The Pasta Paisanos dinner series was instrumental in raising these funds, demonstrating the power of culinary collaborations for a cause.

2024: A New Cause, A Continued Commitment

This year, the dinner series has set its sights on Good Work Austin (GWA), an organization co-founded by L’Oca d’Oro’s own, Aaron Orman and Fiore Tedesco. The aim for 2024 is to raise funds for GWA’s Culinary Training Program, a scheme set to equip youth in foster care and residents of supported living facilities with valuable cooking and life skills. As of the date of this report, a promising $9,000 has already been raised.

The Roots of Pasta Paisanos

Conceived during Tedesco’s recovery from COVID-19, Pasta Paisanos has evolved to become more than a fundraising initiative. It’s a deeply personal project for Tedesco, serving as a means to collaborate with friends in the industry, support important causes, and foster meaningful relationships. Tedesco recalls the emotional moments he shared with his colleagues during these fundraisers, underlining the importance of these events in nurturing relationships in the industry.