en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

L’Oca d’Oro: Serving Italian Flavors and Community Spirit

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
L’Oca d’Oro: Serving Italian Flavors and Community Spirit

L’Oca d’Oro, a premium Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of Austin, Texas, has been making waves not only for its exquisite cuisine but also for its commitment to community engagement. Today, it’s the restaurant’s robust fundraising efforts through its Pasta Paisanos dinner series that have caught the public’s eye.

Success Story of 2023

In 2023, the restaurant successfully raised a considerable sum of $50,000 for the Lilith Fund, a non-profit organization supporting reproductive care and abortion services. The Pasta Paisanos dinner series was instrumental in raising these funds, demonstrating the power of culinary collaborations for a cause.

2024: A New Cause, A Continued Commitment

This year, the dinner series has set its sights on Good Work Austin (GWA), an organization co-founded by L’Oca d’Oro’s own, Aaron Orman and Fiore Tedesco. The aim for 2024 is to raise funds for GWA’s Culinary Training Program, a scheme set to equip youth in foster care and residents of supported living facilities with valuable cooking and life skills. As of the date of this report, a promising $9,000 has already been raised.

The Roots of Pasta Paisanos

Conceived during Tedesco’s recovery from COVID-19, Pasta Paisanos has evolved to become more than a fundraising initiative. It’s a deeply personal project for Tedesco, serving as a means to collaborate with friends in the industry, support important causes, and foster meaningful relationships. Tedesco recalls the emotional moments he shared with his colleagues during these fundraisers, underlining the importance of these events in nurturing relationships in the industry.

0
Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
8 mins ago
Ferrari's XX Program Evolution: Shift Signaled with Road-Legal SF90 XX
Since its inception in 2005, Ferrari’s XX program has stood as an emblem of exclusivity and innovation, producing a series of track-only supercars that are as exclusive as they are technologically advanced. With less than 50 units typically produced for each model, the program has offered a unique experience for the brand’s most dedicated aficionados.
Ferrari's XX Program Evolution: Shift Signaled with Road-Legal SF90 XX
Dsquared2's Transformative Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Unveiled at Milan Fashion Week Men's
2 hours ago
Dsquared2's Transformative Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Unveiled at Milan Fashion Week Men's
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
2 hours ago
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
Gucci Reinvents Itself: Machismo Tailoring Takes Center Stage under Sabato De Sarno
1 hour ago
Gucci Reinvents Itself: Machismo Tailoring Takes Center Stage under Sabato De Sarno
Europa Village Unveils Italian-Themed Village Vienza, Expanding its European Wine Region Resort Concept
2 hours ago
Europa Village Unveils Italian-Themed Village Vienza, Expanding its European Wine Region Resort Concept
Milan Fashion Week 2024: Innovation and Inspiration on the Runway
2 hours ago
Milan Fashion Week 2024: Innovation and Inspiration on the Runway
Latest Headlines
World News
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
1 min
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
1 min
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
2 mins
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
2 mins
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
3 mins
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
4 mins
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
4 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
4 mins
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
4 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app