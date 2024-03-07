Lexus Unveils Future of Human-Centered Design at Milan Design Week 2024

TOKYO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus returns to Milan Design Week this spring, exhibiting "Time", a pair of interactive installations featuring new and original work by two leading global designers - both aimed at illuminating the future of human-centred design from the canvas of the world's largest design event. Since its founding 35 years ago, Lexus has continuously challenged the status quo in the luxury automotive space, pushing boundaries in both products and services to create new experiences that respect every moment of a customer's time.

Exploring Innovative Design

Building on this mindset, "Time" explores how the era of software-defined hardware will infinitely expand the possibilities for personally tailored experiences, allowing future design to seamlessly anticipate and evolve with each individual. The exhibition is divided between two installations within the same site. The indoor exhibit "BEYOND THE HORIZON" by Hideki Yoshimoto/Tangent expresses a world of next-generation mobility that continues to evolve in limitless ways through software, complemented by the music of Keiichiro Shibuya that further invites visitors into an immersive space.

Sustainability and Technology

"8 Minutes 20 Seconds" by Marjan van Aubel will be exhibited outside, expressing the investment she shares with Lexus in pioneering new approaches to design and technology toward a carbon-neutral future. Both exhibitions incorporate the next-generation Lexus electric vehicle LF-ZC, a concept that represents how the synergy of hardware and software can redefine the automotive experience.

A History of Collaboration

Lexus has been a regular exhibitor at Milan Design Week for almost 20 years, collaborating with many leading designers and artists to create immersive experiences for visitors. The roll call of talent includes such internationally respected names as Philippe Nigro, Sou Fujimoto, Rhizomatiks, Germane Barnes and Suchi Reddy. "Time" will be on public view in the Art Point and Art Garden at Superstudio Pìu in Milan's famous Tortona design district from April 16 to 21.

Event details

Dates: Press Day April 15, 10am to 8pm; Public Days April 16 to 21, 10am to 9pm

Venue: Art Point and Art Garden, Superstudio Più, Via Tortona 27, 20144 - Milan, Italy

Exhibition: Designer profile -Hideki Yoshimoto /Tangent