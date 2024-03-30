Leonardo DiCaprio Dines with Vittoria Ceretti Amidst Engagement Rumors at Star-Studded Santa Monica Event

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, was seen leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant with supermodel girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 25, amidst swirling engagement rumors. The couple, joined by celebrities like Robert De Niro and Sean Penn, made their latest public appearance together in Santa Monica, drawing significant attention.

Star-Studded Evening in Santa Monica

Giorgio Baldi, known for its celebrity sightings, was the chosen venue for DiCaprio and Ceretti's night out. Not only did the couple enjoy a dinner date, but the evening also served as a rendezvous point for other celebrities, including Robert De Niro with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, and Sean Penn. DiCaprio, making efforts to avoid paparazzi, donned a mask and cap, ultimately leaving the driving to Ceretti as they departed from the restaurant.

Rumors and Relationships

DiCaprio and Ceretti have been the subject of engagement rumors after Ceretti was spotted wearing a ring. However, sources confirm that the couple is not engaged. Their relationship came into the public eye last summer, and since then, they have been spotted together on various occasions. This event marks their latest public outing, following a cozy display at a pre-Oscars party earlier in the month.

Celebrity Sightings and Upcoming Projects

