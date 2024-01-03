en English
Italy

Lauren Fried Reminisces Shared Dream with Late Husband Jock Zonfrillo on Their Wedding Anniversary

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Lauren Fried Reminisces Shared Dream with Late Husband Jock Zonfrillo on Their Wedding Anniversary

The world is no stranger to the heartache of Masterchef star Jock Zonfrillo’s passing, and the void he left behind. The poignant words of his widow, Lauren Fried, on their seventh wedding anniversary, serve as a stark reminder of this loss. On this day, she shared a touching tribute to her late husband, a photo montage that brought back the memories of their 2017 beachside wedding, and a dream that now remains unfulfilled.

Unveiling the Dream of a Lifetime

Lauren’s tribute evoked a shared vision of the couple’s future, a dream of growing old together in a remote part of Italy. Their envisioned life was one of serenity, surrounded by their children and dogs, in a world brimming with happiness. This dream, now suspended in time, is a melancholic testament to the bond they shared and the life they envisaged.

First Christmas Without Jock

Along with their dream, Lauren also shared her experience of their first Christmas without Jock. Described as ‘different’, the holiday was nonetheless filled with love and excitement. Despite her grief, Lauren was determined to make the holiday special for their children, Alfie and Isla. Her belief is that this tragedy will ultimately strengthen her children, a testament to her resilience and courage in the face of adversity.

MasterChef’s Next Chapter

In the wake of Jock’s passing, the popular television series MasterChef is set to return for its 16th season, with a new judging panel. Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli will be joining existing judge Andy Allen following the departure of Melissa Leong, signaling a new era for the beloved show.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

