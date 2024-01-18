en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Lamborghini Gears Up for Huracan Successor: An Electrified Supercar

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Lamborghini Gears Up for Huracan Successor: An Electrified Supercar

As the curtain falls on Lamborghini’s iconic Huracan, a successor is ready to take center stage. Celebrating a decade of supercar supremacy, Lamborghini is preparing to replace the Huracan, a model that saw its entire production run sold out. In a fitting tribute, the Italian automaker hosted a unique tour in Italy, showcasing various models from the Huracan lineup, including the EVO Spyder, Tecnica, STO, and the off-road-ready Sterrato.

A Grand Farewell to the Huracan

Participants of the tour were treated to a range of exclusive experiences. A special dinner on the Royal Train, an olive oil tasting session, and a visit to the Valsora white marble quarry were among the highlights. Attendees were also delighted to enjoy the company of the famed Bocelli family at Villa Alpebella. After a successful ten-year production run and over 25,000 units sold, the Huracan series is set to conclude in 2024.

Anticipations for the Successor

Rumors suggest the successor to the Huracan will be an electrified supercar. Expected to utilize a V8 engine coupled with a plug-in hybrid system, the new model could potentially deliver around 800 horsepower. It’s also predicted to offer zero-emission travel for short distances. The official unveiling of this supercar is anticipated at the end of the year, as testing progresses and prototypes gradually shed their camouflage.

From Imaginary to Reality

Speculations abound for the Huracan’s successor. Russian news agency ‘Kolesa’ presented a concept drawing of the 2025 Lamborghini Huracan, created in collaboration with a digital artist. This next-generation supercar is expected to feature a twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an 8-speed transmission, and could incorporate elements of the Gallardo’s design. One thing is certain: the Huracan’s successor will continue Lamborghini’s legacy of excellence.

0
Automotive Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
24 mins ago
Uncovering the Secret of Britain's Best-Selling Car: The Ford Puma's Hidden Feature
In 2023, Britain found its favourite ride in the Ford Puma, a compact crossover that topped the charts with sales hitting 49,591 units. Its dominance in the market seemed to stem from multiple attributes, from its dynamic driveability to its robust engines and fashionable SUV bodystyle. But, beyond these headline features, the Ford Puma harbours
Uncovering the Secret of Britain's Best-Selling Car: The Ford Puma's Hidden Feature
China's MIIT Advocates for Green Economy and Automotive Industry Innovation
2 hours ago
China's MIIT Advocates for Green Economy and Automotive Industry Innovation
Tokyo's Transport Ministry Lifts Shipment Suspension on Five Daihatsu Models
2 hours ago
Tokyo's Transport Ministry Lifts Shipment Suspension on Five Daihatsu Models
Tesla's Price Cuts Amid Cooling EV Demand Stir Concerns of 'Red Ocean' Scenario
27 mins ago
Tesla's Price Cuts Amid Cooling EV Demand Stir Concerns of 'Red Ocean' Scenario
Long Wait Times at Tesla Supercharger Highlight Need for More Charging Infrastructure
33 mins ago
Long Wait Times at Tesla Supercharger Highlight Need for More Charging Infrastructure
Togg Transitions to Direct Order System for T10X Model
1 hour ago
Togg Transitions to Direct Order System for T10X Model
Latest Headlines
World News
Heart Research Australia Leads REDFEB Initiative: A Rally for Heart Health Awareness
2 mins
Heart Research Australia Leads REDFEB Initiative: A Rally for Heart Health Awareness
Ohio State Football Scores Big with Caleb Downs Transfer
4 mins
Ohio State Football Scores Big with Caleb Downs Transfer
Ekiti United Suspends Media Officer Over Gross Misconduct
5 mins
Ekiti United Suspends Media Officer Over Gross Misconduct
Ekiti United Suspends Media Officer for Gross Misconduct
5 mins
Ekiti United Suspends Media Officer for Gross Misconduct
Mystery Burn Marks Reported by Apple Watch Users: A Safety Concern?
5 mins
Mystery Burn Marks Reported by Apple Watch Users: A Safety Concern?
Princess Kate Middleton Undergoes Abdominal Surgery: An Update on Her Condition and Recovery
5 mins
Princess Kate Middleton Undergoes Abdominal Surgery: An Update on Her Condition and Recovery
Saraiki Activists Seek Recognition and a Separate Province in Pakistan
5 mins
Saraiki Activists Seek Recognition and a Separate Province in Pakistan
Global Leaders and Economic Trends: Spotlight on the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 mins
Global Leaders and Economic Trends: Spotlight on the World Economic Forum in Davos
Kennesaw State Owls vs. Jacksonville Dolphins: A Crucial ASUN Showdown
10 mins
Kennesaw State Owls vs. Jacksonville Dolphins: A Crucial ASUN Showdown
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
2 hours
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
4 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
4 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
4 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
6 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
7 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
7 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
8 hours
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
10 hours
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app