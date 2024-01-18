Lamborghini Gears Up for Huracan Successor: An Electrified Supercar

As the curtain falls on Lamborghini’s iconic Huracan, a successor is ready to take center stage. Celebrating a decade of supercar supremacy, Lamborghini is preparing to replace the Huracan, a model that saw its entire production run sold out. In a fitting tribute, the Italian automaker hosted a unique tour in Italy, showcasing various models from the Huracan lineup, including the EVO Spyder, Tecnica, STO, and the off-road-ready Sterrato.

A Grand Farewell to the Huracan

Participants of the tour were treated to a range of exclusive experiences. A special dinner on the Royal Train, an olive oil tasting session, and a visit to the Valsora white marble quarry were among the highlights. Attendees were also delighted to enjoy the company of the famed Bocelli family at Villa Alpebella. After a successful ten-year production run and over 25,000 units sold, the Huracan series is set to conclude in 2024.

Anticipations for the Successor

Rumors suggest the successor to the Huracan will be an electrified supercar. Expected to utilize a V8 engine coupled with a plug-in hybrid system, the new model could potentially deliver around 800 horsepower. It’s also predicted to offer zero-emission travel for short distances. The official unveiling of this supercar is anticipated at the end of the year, as testing progresses and prototypes gradually shed their camouflage.

From Imaginary to Reality

Speculations abound for the Huracan’s successor. Russian news agency ‘Kolesa’ presented a concept drawing of the 2025 Lamborghini Huracan, created in collaboration with a digital artist. This next-generation supercar is expected to feature a twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an 8-speed transmission, and could incorporate elements of the Gallardo’s design. One thing is certain: the Huracan’s successor will continue Lamborghini’s legacy of excellence.