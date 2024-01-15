Kazakhstan’s President Set for Official Visit to Italy and the Vatican

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is poised to embark on a two-day official visit to Italy and the Vatican City State commencing January 18, 2024. This diplomatic journey is laden with the purpose of strengthening international ties and fostering cooperation in various sectors, thus underlining Kazakhstan’s robust global engagement strategy.

High-Level Dialogues

President Tokayev’s itinerary is packed with high-level dialogues, commencing with engagements with Italy’s top political hierarchy. He is scheduled to hold talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. These interactions are expected to strengthen the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Italy, and explore new areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

‘Kazakhstan – Italy’ Investment Roundtable

A significant part of President Tokayev’s visit is the participation in an investment roundtable titled ‘Kazakhstan – Italy’. The roundtable, slated to host executives from several leading Italian firms, is aimed at catalyzing bilateral economic relations and exploring investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. The meeting could potentially lead to enhanced economic collaboration and trade ties between the two nations.

Engagement with the Vatican

The Kazakh President’s visit also includes an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican on January 19. This interaction is expected to contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the Vatican City State.

Visit to UN Agencies in Rome

Adding a global dimension to his visit, President Tokayev is scheduled to drop by the headquarters of two significant United Nations agencies based in Rome – the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP). These visits underscore Kazakhstan’s commitment to global food security and agricultural development, indicative of its role as a responsible player in the international arena.