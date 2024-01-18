Italy's Undersecretary Tripodi Stresses Importance of Protecting Cultural Heritage at International Symposium

Italy's Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Maria Tripodi, virtually inaugurated the 3rd International Symposium on Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage. The symposium, hosted by the Heritage International Institute in association with the University of Pisa, took place at the University of Bologna's Forlì campus. Tripodi underscored the critical role of the gathering in fostering innovative strategies to safeguard cultural heritage. She underlined that it forms the bedrock of individual and communal identities.

Italy's Commitment to Preserving Cultural Heritage

Throughout her address, Tripodi emphasized Italy's active and ongoing support for UNESCO's objectives. She highlighted Italy's contributions, encompassing financial and personnel resources, participation in the organization's Executive Board and World Heritage Committee, and domestic implementation of UNESCO conventions. This commitment is further evidenced by Italy's Virtual Museum on National Cultural Heritage, initiated in 2021.

The Virtual Museum: A Testament to Italy's Cultural Prowess

The Virtual Museum on National Cultural Heritage is an innovative project that showcases Italy's dedication to preserving and promoting its cultural heritage. The virtual museum recently expanded to include sections dedicated to UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Emilia-Romagna, a testament to Italy's vast and diverse cultural landscape.

Preserving Cultural Heritage: A Global Imperative

In her concluding remarks, Tripodi reiterated the urgent need for worldwide preservation, promotion, and protection of cultural heritage. This need is particularly pressing in a world marred by conflicts and crises. In expressing her wishes for the symposium's success, the Undersecretary emphasized the global importance of such platforms in reinforcing and expanding the international community's commitment to cultural heritage protection.