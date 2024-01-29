Italy's Prime Minister Advocates for a Renewed, Equitable Relationship with Africa

In a bold strategic shift in Italy's foreign policy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has unveiled an extensive plan to foster a renewed, equitable relationship with Africa. Speaking at the Italy-Africa summit, she underlined the importance of cooperation built on equality, advocating for an approach that rejects exploitation and paternalism.

A New Chapter in Italy-Africa Relations

Shedding light on her vision for this new chapter, Meloni expressed the need to move away from any form of predatory behavior or charitable condescension. She emphasized the value of mutual respect and partnership, signaling a departure from the historical dynamics that have often characterized interactions between Europe and Africa.

Investing in a Mutual Partnership

Underlining Italy's serious intent, Meloni announced a substantial financial commitment to this initiative, pledging an initial funding of over 5.5 billion euros. This investment seeks to boost development in key areas such as healthcare, water, sanitation, agriculture, and infrastructure. The plan, named after Enrico Mattei, aims to create jobs in Africa, deterring young people from embarking on perilous journeys to Europe in search of better opportunities.

Addressing the Issue of Migration

During her address, Meloni also touched upon the pressing issue of migration. She underscored that efforts to curb mass immigration and defeat human trafficking would remain fruitless unless the root causes prompting individuals to leave their homes are addressed. It is a call to action, not just for Italy, but for the global community to proactively engage in resolving these issues at their source.

The Italian Prime Minister's statements at the summit represent a strategic shift in Italy's foreign policy towards Africa. It is a shift designed to create a more balanced, respectful international dynamic, a change that could potentially have far-reaching implications for future Italy-Africa relations.